Teekay Offshore Partners Declares Distributions on Series A, B and E Preferred Units

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Offshore GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore or the Partnership) (NYSE:TOO), has declared the following distributions:



Units Distribution Period Amount (Per Unit) Record Date Payment Date Series A

Preferred Units August 15, 2019 to November 14, 2019 $0.4531 November 8, 2019 November 15, 2019 Series B

Preferred Units August 15, 2019 to November 14, 2019 $0.5313 November 8, 2019 November 15, 2019 Series E Preferred Units August 15, 2019 to November 14, 2019 $0.5547 November 8, 2019 November 15, 2019

Teekay Offshore’s cash distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.

About Teekay Offshore

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a leading international midstream services provider to the offshore oil production industry, primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Teekay Offshore has consolidated assets of approximately $5.2 billion, comprised of 58 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers (including six newbuildings), floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, and a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS). The majority of Teekay Offshore’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts.

Teekay Offshore's common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "TOO", "TOO PR A", "TOO PR B" and “TOO PR E”, respectively.

Jan Rune Steinsland, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 97052533

Website: www.teekayoffshore.com



