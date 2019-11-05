RTI Surgical® Announces a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Physician Payment Increase for Minimally Invasive SI Joint Fusion

Medicare national average payment increase of 27 percent recognizes physician output for minimally invasive surgical procedures for sacroiliac (SI) joint dysfunction, including the use of RTI’s SImmetry® Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System

/EIN News/ -- DEERFIELD, Ill., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTIX), a global surgical implant company, today announced an increase to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Medicare Physician Fee Schedule for CPT® Code 27279, Arthrodesis Sacroiliac Joint, used to report minimally invasive sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion procedures. These procedures can be performed using RTI’s SImmetry® Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System, which is a minimally invasive surgical solution that uses proprietary decortication technology, bone grafting and threaded fixation to facilitate bone fusion, providing an opportunity for long-term pain relief.



As of January 1, 2020, CMS will increase the Relative Value Units (RVUs) associated with CPT® Code 27279 from 9.03 to 12.13. As part of this increase, Medicare national average payments will increase from $720 to $914.52, which is approximately 27% greater than today. CMS updated CPT Code 27279 to increase the physician work value after a comprehensive review determined an undervaluation of the procedure. Data and commentary from surgeons and other interested parties across the U.S. showed the RVUs associated for minimally invasive SI joint fusion procedures understated the physician time and complexity required.

“RTI is pleased with the recent CMS decision to increase the physician work value to perform minimally invasive SI joint fusion procedures, including those done with the SImmetry System,” said Camille Farhat, President and CEO, RTI Surgical. “Interim results of the EVoluSIon study for the SImmetry System continue to demonstrate promising results in evidence of fusion, reduction in pain from baseline and reduced opioid use.”

RTI has completed enrollment for the EVoluSIon Clinical Trial evaluating the impact of the SImmetry System on SI joint pain reduction on 250 patients. The company released interim clinical outcomes in a whitepaper at NASS 2019 in Chicago on 150 patients who have reached their 6-month follow-up showing:

Mean Visual Analog Scale (VAS) SI joint pain decreasing from 77.2 at baseline to 33.3, a statistically significant reduction in pain of 56%.

Mean Oswestry Disability Index (ODI) scores improving from 54.1 at baseline to 32.8, a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in disability related to SI joint pain.

A statistically significant decline in opioid use with 62% of patients reporting taking opioids prior to surgery, and 34% reporting taking opioids post-surgery – a decrease of 45%.

A decrease in the use of non-opioid pain medications such as NSAIDs, analgesics and steroids.

About RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

RTI Surgical is a leading global surgical implant company providing surgeons with safe biologic, metal and synthetic implants. Committed to delivering a higher standard, RTI’s implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic and trauma procedures and are distributed in nearly 50 countries. RTI has four manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. and Europe. RTI is accredited in the U.S. by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is a member of AdvaMed. For more information, please visit www.rtix.com . Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter . Clinical cases are unique and individual results may vary. Regulatory approvals vary by country. Therefore, we kindly ask you to contact your RTI Surgical regional leader regarding availability of specific products, implants and/or instrumentation in your region.

Forward-Looking Statements

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Although the company believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in the company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Steven Cohen

Media Contact

scohen@rtix.com

+1 847 648 0861

Molly Poarch

Investor Contact

mpoarch@rtix.com

+1 224 287 2661



