Euro Sun Awards Environmental Impact Assessment to Leading Global Consultants ERM International

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has awarded the Environmental Impact Assessment for the Rovina Valley Project to ERM Environmental Resources Management SRL (“ERM”), based in Bucharest Romania for the ten million ounce Rovina Valley Project in accordance with the mining license granted by the Romania Government in November 2018.



ERM is a leading global provider of environmental, health, safety, risk, social consulting services and sustainability related services. ERM operates more than 160 offices in over 40 countries and territories employing more than 4,700 professionals.

ERM has delivered over 500 projects in Central and Eastern Europe with over 20 relevant permitting and EIA projects in Romania alone. Their Romania clients include international corporations such as OMV Petrom, Huntoil, ExxonMobil, Lukoil and Chevron. They have also concluded several projects for mining clientele in the region such as Rio Tinto, Lundin Mining and Dundee Precious Metals.

Scott Moore, Euro Sun’s CEO states, “We are pleased to have engaged such a professional and globally recognised firm to assist in completing our EIA process and one that has extensive experience working in Romania in particular and is certified by the Ministry of Environment for production of all types of environmental studies.”

ERM will support Euro Sun’s 100% owned Romanian subsidiary, Samax Romania SRL (“Samax”), in the preparation of the Notification, public announcements and Environmental Report for re-zoning, in line with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (“SEA”) Directive, which came into force under Romanian legislation by Government Directive 1076/2004.

ERM will also provide support during the permitting procedure, including participation to the Special Committee and Working Groups and support during the public hearing until Euro Sun has obtained the environmental approval for rezoning. Additionally, ERM will support the preparation of the Notification, Presentation Memorandum and Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”), in line with the EIA Directive, which came into force under Romanian legislation by Law No 292/2018. ERM will provide support during the permitting procedure including participation to the Technical Analysis Committee meetings and support during the public hearing until the Company has obtained the Environmental Agreement for construction. ERM and Samax hope to complete both SEA and EIA processes within the next twelve months.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley Gold and Copper Project located in west-central Romania. The property hosts 10.11 million gold equivalent ounces (7.05 million ounces of gold grading 0.55 g/t and 1,390 million pounds of copper grading 0.16%).

Qualified Persons

Mr. Randy Ruff, P.Geo, an employee of Euro Sun and a qualified persons as defined by as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About ERM

Environmental Resources Management (“ERM”) is a leading global provider of environmental, health, safety, risk, social consulting services and sustainability related services. ERM is committed to providing a service that is consistent, professional and of the highest quality to create value for our clients. ERM has worked with many of the Global Fortune 500 companies delivering innovative solutions for business and selected government clients, helping them understand and manage the sustainability challenges that the world is increasingly facing.

For over 40 years, ERM has been working with clients around the world and in diverse industry sectors to help them to understand and manage their environmental, health, safety, risk and social impacts. The key sectors ERM serves include Oil & Gas, Mining, Power, and Manufacturing, Chemical and Pharmaceutical. All face critical sustainability challenges and ERM’s clients in these and many other areas rely on ERM’s ability to assist them operate more sustainably which has a positive impact on the planet.

Further information:

For further information about Euro Sun Mining, or the contents of this press release, please contact Investor Relations at info@eurosunmining.com

