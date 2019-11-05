Ocwen Financial Announces Operating Results For Third Quarter 2019

/EIN News/ --

Reported a Net Loss of $42.8 million for the third quarter of 2019





Realized annualized run rate cost savings ahead of our expectations through the third quarter and are targeting a more accelerated pace of cost re-engineering in the fourth quarter



Enhanced lending capabilities resulted in an increase in funded volume of 29% compared to third quarter 2018 and approximately $2.6 billion of annualized volume in the month of October



Implemented a hedging program to mitigate a portion of the interest rate risk associated with our servicing portfolio



Refinanced $470 million of servicing advance (OMART) ABS at favorable terms and paid down $143.2 million of corporate debt including the opportunistic repurchase of $39.4 million in senior secured notes



Ended the quarter with $345.1 million of cash and $381.2 million of total stockholders' equity, or a book value per share of $2.83

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) (“Ocwen” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today reported a net loss of $42.8 million, or $0.32 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to a net loss of $41.1 million or $0.31 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Glen A. Messina, President and CEO of Ocwen said, “We have made substantial progress with respect to our key business initiatives while proactively addressing the challenges of a more volatile and uncertain interest rate environment. I continue to be encouraged by our high level of execution relative to our plans to improve financial performance and strengthen our long-term competitiveness. With the integration largely complete, we are increasingly focused on growing our lending channels as we look to create a more balanced business that can better perform through the mortgage industry cycle and capitalize on potential growth opportunities.”

Mr. Messina added, “We are pleased with our success to date in re-engineering our cost structure and achieving our integration objectives. We believe that having a core strength in continuous cost improvement is critical for our long-term success. Our entire organization is highly engaged in efforts to achieve and sustain a highly competitive cost structure and return to profitability.”

Third quarter 2019 Results

Pre-tax loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $38.3 million, which compares to a $40.3 million loss in the third quarter of 2018. Pre-tax results for the quarter were impacted by several significant items, including but not limited to: $18.3 million in severance, retention and other re-engineering costs, $5.1 million gain on repurchase of senior secured notes, and $6.3 million of unfavorable interest rate and valuation assumption driven fair value changes, net of the NRZ financing liability, reverse mortgage servicing and hedge positions.

The Servicing segment recorded $13.2 million of pre-tax loss for the third quarter of 2019. Our servicing business recorded $9.3 million of interest rate and valuation assumption driven unfavorable MSR fair value changes, net of the NRZ financing liability fair value change and hedge positions in the quarter.

The Lending segment recorded $8.9 million of pre-tax income for the third quarter of 2019. Our reverse mortgage lending business recorded $9.5 million of pre-tax income, which included $2.9 million of interest rate driven favorable fair value changes. Our forward lending business incurred a $(0.6) million pre-tax loss.

The Corporate segment recorded $34.0 million of pre-tax loss for the third quarter of 2019. The quarter included $18.3 million of severance, retention and other re-engineering costs and $5.1 million of gain on repurchase of senior secured notes.

Additional Third quarter 2019 Business Highlights

We have closed MSR acquisitions with $11.9 billion of unpaid principal balance (UPB) to date in 2019.





Completed 6,245 modifications in the quarter to help struggling families stay in their homes.





The constant pre-payment rate (CPR) increased from 15.2% in the second quarter of 2019 to 17.7% in the third quarter of 2019 due to lower interest rates. In the third quarter of 2019, prime CPR was 22.1%, and non-prime CPR was 15.0%.





In the third quarter of 2019, Ocwen originated forward and reverse mortgage loans with unpaid principal balances of $224.1 million and $188.1 million, respectively. Combined October volume was approximately $218 million. Annualized October volume was approximately $2.6 billion.





Our reverse mortgage portfolio ended the quarter with an estimated $55.5 million in discounted future gains from forecasted future draws on existing loans. Neither the anticipated future gains nor the future funding liability is included in the Company’s financial statements.

Residential Servicing Statistics

(Dollars in thousands)



At or for the Three Months Ended September 30,

2019



June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Total unpaid principal balance of loans and REO serviced $ 216,754,784 $ 229,283,045 $ 251,080,740 $ 256,000,490 $ 160,996,474 Non-performing loans and REO serviced as a % of total UPB (1) 5.7 % 5.5 % 4.7 % 4.9 % 7.8 % Prepayment speed (average CPR) (2) (3) 17.7 % 15.2 % 12.5 % 12.9 % 13.7 %

Performing loans include those loans that are less than 90 days past due and those loans for which borrowers are making scheduled payments under loan modification, forbearance or bankruptcy plans. We consider all other loans to be non-performing. Average CPR for the prior three months. CPR measures prepayments as a percentage of the current outstanding loan balance expressed as a compound annual rate. Average CPR for the three months ended September 30, 2019 includes 22.1% for prime loans and 15.0% for non-prime loans.





Segment Results

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Servicing Revenue $ 250,224 $ 217,630 $ 752,010 $ 674,233 Expenses 890 185,077 556,874 523,061 Other expense, net (262,523 ) (46,452 ) (324,833 ) (142,504 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (13,189 ) (13,899 ) (129,697 ) 8,668 Lending Revenue 29,502 16,917 99,386 65,116 Expenses 20,665 18,954 63,021 57,036 Other income (expense), net 53 (28 ) 744 26 Income (loss) before income taxes 8,890 (2,065 ) 37,109 8,106 Corporate Items and Other Revenue 3,789 3,731 10,345 12,767 Expenses 23,169 13,495 36,428 49,580 Other expense, net (14,638 ) (14,545 ) (45,063 ) (43,674 ) Loss before income taxes (34,018 ) (24,309 ) (71,146 ) (80,487 ) Consolidated loss before income taxes $ (38,317 ) $ (40,273 ) $ (163,734 ) $ (63,713 )







OCWEN FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Servicing and subservicing fees $ 247,714 $ 213,730 $ 742,759 $ 658,095 Gain on loans held for sale, net 16,013 16,942 48,683 61,135 Other revenue, net 19,788 7,606 70,299 32,886 Total revenue 283,515 238,278 861,741 752,116 Expenses Compensation and benefits 73,414 63,307 250,393 211,220 MSR valuation adjustments, net (134,561 ) 41,448 121,705 91,695 Servicing and origination 36,619 31,758 86,827 91,452 Professional services 36,628 40,662 77,205 110,821 Technology and communications 16,644 20,597 61,080 67,306 Occupancy and equipment 17,262 11,896 52,550 37,369 Other expenses (1,282 ) 7,858 6,563 19,814 Total expenses 44,724 217,526 656,323 629,677 Other income (expense) Interest income 4,129 3,963 12,524 10,018 Interest expense (285,922 ) (61,288 ) (387,938 ) (189,601 ) Gain on repurchase of senior secured notes 5,099 — 5,099 — Bargain purchase gain — — (381 ) — Other, net (414 ) (3,700 ) 1,544 (6,569 ) Total other expense, net (277,108 ) (61,025 ) (369,152 ) (186,152 ) Loss before income taxes (38,317 ) (40,273 ) (163,734 ) (63,713 ) Income tax expense 4,450 845 13,264 4,541 Net loss (42,767 ) (41,118 ) (176,998 ) (68,254 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests — (29 ) — (176 ) Net loss attributable to Ocwen stockholders $ (42,767 ) $ (41,147 ) $ (176,998 ) $ (68,430 ) Loss per share attributable to Ocwen stockholders Basic and Diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (1.32 ) $ (0.51 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic and Diluted 134,595,798 133,912,425 134,329,321 133,632,905





OCWEN FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 345,084 $ 329,132 Restricted cash (amounts related to VIEs of $13,725 and $20,968) 58,661 67,878 Mortgage servicing rights 1,455,553 1,457,149 Advances, net 212,684 249,382 Match funded advances (related to VIEs) 825,760 937,294 Loans held for sale ($207,645 and $176,525 carried at fair value) 275,579 242,622 Loans held for investment, at fair value (amounts related to VIEs of $24,445 and $26,520) 6,073,687 5,498,719 Receivables, net 152,222 198,262 Premises and equipment, net 43,974 33,417 Other assets ($8,339 and $7,568 carried at fair value) (amounts related to VIEs of $4,422 and $2,874) 513,449 379,567 Assets related to discontinued operations — 794 Total assets $ 9,956,653 $ 9,394,216 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Home Equity Conversion Mortgage-Backed Securities (HMBS) related borrowings, at fair value $ 5,903,965 $ 5,380,448 Match funded liabilities (related to VIEs) 687,497 778,284 Other financing liabilities ($1,009,779 and $1,057,671 carried at fair value) (amounts related to VIEs of $22,827 and $24,815) 1,069,594 1,127,613 Other secured borrowings, net (amounts related to VIEs of $137,612 and $0) 708,929 382,538 Senior notes, net 310,788 448,727 Other liabilities ($3,319 and $4,986 carried at fair value) 894,695 703,636 Liabilities related to discontinued operations — 18,265 Total liabilities 9,575,468 8,839,511 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 134,595,798 and 133,912,425 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 respectively 1,346 1,339 Additional paid-in capital 556,097 554,056 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (173,415 ) 3,567 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (2,843 ) (4,257 ) Total stockholders’ equity 381,185 554,705 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,956,653 $ 9,394,216





OCWEN FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Dollars in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (176,998 ) $ (68,254 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: MSR valuation adjustments, net 121,705 91,695 Gain on sale of MSRs, net (571 ) (303 ) Provision for bad debts 26,971 40,269 Depreciation 26,020 18,199 Gain on repurchase of senior secured notes (5,099 ) — Equity-based compensation expense 1,890 1,244 Loss (gain) on valuation of financing liability 123,237 (11,323 ) Net gain on valuation of mortgage loans held for investment and HMBS-related borrowings (50,221 ) (8,057 ) Gain on loans held for sale, net (29,820 ) (24,265 ) Bargain purchase gain 381 — Origination and purchase of loans held for sale (872,914 ) (1,234,830 ) Proceeds from sale and collections of loans held for sale 787,683 1,154,526 Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease in advances and match funded assets 189,876 243,831 Decrease in receivables and other assets, net 123,283 126,829 Decrease in other liabilities (82,942 ) (46,767 ) Other, net 1,105 8,739 Net cash provided by operating activities 184,070 291,533 Cash flows from investing activities Origination of loans held for investment (675,898 ) (711,035 ) Principal payments received on loans held for investment 383,806 296,800 Purchase of MSRs (112,417 ) (2,729 ) Proceeds from sale of MSRs 1,159 6,138 Acquisition of advances in connection with the purchase of MSRs (1,457 ) — Proceeds from sale of advances 2,876 7,882 Issuance of automotive dealer financing notes — (19,642 ) Collections of automotive dealer financing notes — 52,598 Additions to premises and equipment (1,342 ) (7,326 ) Other, net 5,992 5,446 Net cash used in investing activities (397,281 ) (371,868 )





OCWEN FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS — (continued)

(Dollars in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of match funded liabilities, net (90,787 ) (284,372 ) Proceeds from mortgage loan warehouse facilities and other secured borrowings 1,875,926 2,211,606 Repayment of mortgage loan warehouse facilities and other secured borrowings (1,819,728 ) (2,522,723 ) Repayment and repurchases of Senior notes (131,791 ) — Proceeds from issuance of additional senior secured term loan (SSTL) 119,100 — Repayment of SSTL borrowings (19,074 ) (62,563 ) Payment of debt issuance costs related to SSTL (1,284 ) — Proceeds from sale of MSRs accounted for as a financing 1,221 279,586 Proceeds from sale of Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECM, or reverse mortgages) accounted for as a financing (HMBS-related borrowings) 665,820 728,745 Repayment of HMBS-related borrowings (377,094 ) (290,338 ) Capital distribution to non-controlling interest — (822 ) Other, net (2,363 ) (991 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 219,946 58,128 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,735 (22,207 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 397,010 302,560 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(1) $ 403,745 $ 280,353 (1) Cash and restricted cash as of September 30, 2019 and 2018 includes $345.1 million and $254.8 million of cash and $58.7 million and $25.5 million of restricted cash, respectively.



