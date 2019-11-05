Bang® Energy New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility to Bring 300+ New Jobs to Phoenix, AZ 

/EIN News/ -- Bringing the Bang!™

WESTIN, Fla., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bang® Energy recently acquired a new 400,000 square foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Phoenix, Arizona, for $52,323,000.



This state-of-the-art facility will include newly-engineered canning and manufacturing lines to produce our enormously popular Bang® energy drinks at blistering speeds of 3,600 cans per minute! –Jack Owoc

Production will also include many iconic beverage brands invented by Bang Energy CEO and CSO, Jack Owoc, and his elite scientific team. These include Stoked™, Bang® Keto Coffee, Redline®, and their newest innovation that has hit the nation by storm called, Bang Miami Cola™!

“Manufacturing jobs have been growing rapidly in Phoenix. Among the reasons are Phoenix’s concentration and diversity of food manufacturers,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “These next-generation manufacturing companies bring opportunities in technology, engineering, and manufacturing. This combination represents the kind of stable, advanced industry jobs that are highly desirable to Phoenicians. Our city’s business environment and quality workforce are the reasons Phoenix and the Valley are creating more new jobs than any other metro in the U.S.”

"With the expansion of Bang Energy to the area, we’re excited that even more Greater Phoenix residents will have access to quality advanced manufacturing jobs and the opportunity for professional success,” says Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “Their location in Phoenix, the 5th largest city in the U.S., is primed to meet the growing demands of their business as we build our regional economy, together."

“Arizona’s top talent, modern infrastructure and pro-business environment continue to attract manufacturing companies,” said Sandra Watson, President & CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We are proud that Bang Energy chose our state for its western U.S. operation and congratulate the company on its meteoric growth!”

“Food processing is one of Phoenix’s strong manufacturing sectors, and Bang Energy is capitalizing on its dynamic workforce and ready-to-open facilities in the southwest city,” said Phoenix City Councilman Michael Nowakowski, whose district is where the facility is located. “The high value wages, averaging over $59,000, means Bang is going to be able to attract well-qualified workers looking for quality jobs close-to-homes. Bang Energy is the kind of dynamic employer we want to attract into Phoenix.

“Bang® Energy expects to invest well over $260,000,000 in Phoenix, Arizona. Bang® Energy is excited to operate in a city and state that laid out the red carpet for us and who values our brilliant partnership. Phoenix is also home to Hensley Beverage Company who is our #1 US distributor. We are thrilled to align ourselves with Andy McCain and the highly-valued Hensley staff. Furthermore, Phoenix’s Mayor and City Council, the Arizona Commerce Authority, and others, too numerous to mention, have been overly generous and helpful. The beauty of this relationship is that we will be collectively helping others and bettering the lives of the residents of Phoenix.” – Jack Owoc CEO, CSO Bang Energy

Bang’s new 400,000 square foot facility in Phoenix, Arizona will complement its forthcoming 847,577 square foot manufacturing and distribution facility and world headquarters in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

The new Bang® Energy manufacturing facility is located near the new Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway which is positioned within 20 minutes of more than 67 percent of the Phoenix workforce. It’s less than a 15-minute commute from Laveen and Maryvale midway between the South Mountain Freeway and Interstate 17.

Hiring for the new Bang Energy facility will begin immediately. To learn more about jobs at Bang Energy, click here .

Representing the tenant were Sky Groden, Pat Harlan and Kyle Westfall with JLL, and representing the landlord was Rob Martensen with Colliers International.

About Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc., d/b/a VPX Sports (“VPX”), and as Bang Energy:

Bang Energy has been producing epic performance beverages and sports nutrition products for more than 27 years. The company is unrelenting in its pursuit of creating trendsetting inventions that enhance muscle, appearance and performance. These innovations, including BANG® ENERGY DRINK, are backed by 28 landmark, human-subject studies at UCLA, University of South Alabama, Florida State University, Baylor, University of Southern Maine, Memphis University, College of New Jersey, FIU, Nova University, and other top universities in the country.

Likewise, Bang Energy’s cutting-edge marketing, advanced distribution systems, and meteoric growth have been featured by prestigious news and business research outlets such as Forbes and Wells Fargo.

Bang® is sold in remarkable retailers, such as Circle K, 7 Eleven, Publix, Walmart, CVS, Kroger, HyVee, CVS, Walgreens and others. Bang Energy is the #1 selling beverage of all time in the world’s largest health food retailers: GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe, as well as being the #1 selling beverage in the world’s largest sports nutrition distributor, Europa Sports Products.

Bang Energy is led by the world's leading authority, author, and developer of performance-enhancing beverages and sports nutrition—Founder and CEO, Jack Owoc. For daily trendsetting performance and business updates stay connected by following Jack Owoc on Instagram: @BangEnergy.CEO.

Please also visit Bang Energy’s website: Bang-Energy.com and follow the company on Instagram at @bangenergy for continuous updates, workout tips, and supplement research.

About the City of Phoenix

Phoenix is the fifth-largest American city, home to 1.7 million people. For the third year in a row, it is America's fastest-growing city. Phoenix was named the 2017 “Highest Performing City” by Governing Magazine. Key industries include advanced business and financial services, technology, health and life sciences, hospitality, and advanced manufacturing. At 517 square miles, Phoenix is nearly one half the size of Rhode Island. Phoenix is home to three of the five largest city parks in the world, interspersed with world-renowned mountain trails. With its opportunity for diverse lifestyles, Bloomberg News says an average of around 200 people every day choose Phoenix to be their new home. Founded in 1868, Phoenix’s wild-west roots grew to host major events in a dynamic downtown for the Super Bowl, NCAA championships and music festivals. For more information, visit Phoenix.gov. For economic development information, visit Phoenix.gov/EconDev.

About the Greater Phoenix Economic Council

Established in 1989, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) actively works to attract and grow quality businesses and advocate for the competitiveness of Greater Phoenix. As the regional economic development organization, GPEC works with 22 member communities, Maricopa County and more than 160 private investors to accomplish its mission, and serve as a strategic partner to companies across the world as they expand or relocate. Consistently ranked as a top national economic development organization, GPEC’s approach to connectivity extends beyond the fabric of the community. Known as The Connected Place, Greater Phoenix is in a relentless pursuit of innovative and entrepreneurial technology-focused companies that are committed to changing the game. As a result, GPEC has fueled the regional economy by bringing more than 800 locates, by creating more than 144,000 jobs and has contributed a capital investment of $16.1 billion over the past 30 years. For more information, visit the GPEC website or follow GPEC on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About the Arizona Commerce Authority

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: attract, expand, create - attract out-of-state companies to establish operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to expand their business in Arizona and beyond; and help entrepreneurs create new Arizona businesses in targeted industries. For more information, please visit azcommerce.com and follow the ACA on Twitter @azcommerce.

For further information about jobs in the Phoenix, AZ area, please contact recruiters@vpxsports.com

