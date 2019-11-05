D-BOX is Installing the Very First Screens in the City of Munich at the Kinopolis Flagship Site

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO) (“D-BOX”), a world leader in immersive motion entertainment experiences, is extremely pleased to collaborate once again with Kinopolis, one of the biggest cinema groups in Germany. As part of this new contract, D-BOX is installing motion seats at their flagship cinema complex, Mathäser Filmpalast, in 4 auditoriums including one large format screen. This exciting announcement brings the total number of D-BOX screens with Kinopolis to 31.



Munich moviegoers will finally have a whole new way to watch movies in which the movement in the seats is synchronized with the action on the screen for a totally immersive movie experience.

“We are very happy to build on our partnership with Kinopolis and deliver an exciting new entertainment option in the most popular and lucrative movie theatre in Germany,” states Claude Mc Master, President and CEO for D-BOX. “Moviegoers will now have the chance to be a part of the storyline like never before.”

“We are always searching for new ways to provide the most innovative cinematic experience for our guests,” says Dr. Gregory Theile, CEO for Kinopolis. “Debuting the immersive power of D-BOX motion at the Mathäser Filmpalast is a natural choice for us, since more than one fifth of all our customers watch movies in this historic venue. We are convinced it will have a significant impact at the box office.”

The Mathäser Filmpalast is Munich’s largest cinema with a colourful history that dates all the way back to 1918.

ABOUT KINOPOLIS

With over 100 years of movie theatre tradition under its belt, the Kinopolis Group is a fourth generation, family-owned enterprise which is widely recognized as one the largest and most successful movie theatre companies in Germany. Kinopolis has a presence in 15 locations across the country, including the Mathäser Filmpalast – Germany´s best running movie theatre. Based in Darmstadt, Kinopolis is committed to bringing the highest level of professionalism and state-of-the-art technology to the industry. For more information, visit www.kinopolis.de .

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through motion. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. www.d-box.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfc034e7-965b-4e91-acad-10a36f9221e4



For further information, please contact: D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC. Violaine Boucher Communications Director (450) 442-3003 (ext. 233) vboucher@d-box.com INVESTOR RELATIONS Steve Li Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy 450 442 3003 (ext. 403) sli@d-box.com KINOPOLIS Kurt Schalk Head of Marketing & Content Telefon: 089 - 51 56 5 - 353 kschalk@kinopolis.de

Kinopolis - Mathäser Filmpalast Kinopolis - Mathäser Filmpalast with D-BOX seats



