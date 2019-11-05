Telesat Reports Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat today announced its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) unless otherwise noted.



For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, Telesat reported consolidated revenue of $237 million, an increase of 4% ($10 million) compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was due to higher revenue related to the Telstar 19 VANTAGE and Telstar 18 VANTAGE satellites, which entered into commercial service in August 2018 and October 2018, respectively, combined with an increase from short-term services provided to other satellite operators.

Operating expenses of $38 million for the quarter were 6% ($2 million) lower than the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily related to lower cost of sales and other expenses offset by higher compensation expenses. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter was $203 million, an increase of 8% ($15 million) compared to the same period in 2018. When adjusting for foreign exchange rate changes, Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 7% ($14 million). The Adjusted EBITDA margin1 for the third quarter of 2019 was 85.7%, compared to 82.8% in the same period in 2018.

Telesat’s net loss for the quarter was $123 million compared to net income of $117 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The $240 million difference was the result of higher non-cash losses on financial instruments and a larger non-cash loss on foreign exchange arising principally from the translation of Telesat’s U.S. dollar denominated debt into Canadian dollars in the third quarter of 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, revenue was $691 million, an increase of 3% ($19 million) compared to the same period in 2018. When adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue was 2% higher ($10 million) compared to 2018. The increase was primarily due to revenue related to the Telstar 19 VANTAGE and Telstar 18 VANTAGE satellites, offset by lower equipment sales and lower revenue from certain customers in the resource sector. Operating expenses were $115 million, unchanged from 2018. When adjusting for the impact of foreign exchange rate changes, expenses decreased by 1% ($2 million). Adjusted EBITDA1 was $587 million, an increase of 5% ($26 million) or, when adjusted for foreign exchange rates, an increase of 3% ($19 million). The Adjusted EBITDA margin1 for the first nine months of 2019 was 85.1%, compared to 83.7% in 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income was $185 million, compared to net income of $96 million for 2018. The increase in net income for the year-to-date was principally the result of non-cash foreign exchange gains in 2019, arising from the translation of Telesat’s U.S. dollar denominated debt into Canadian dollars compared to foreign exchange losses in 2018, partially offset by non-cash losses on financial instruments in 2019 when compared to 2018.

“I am pleased with our financial and operating performance in the third quarter of 2019 and the first nine months of the year,” commented Dan Goldberg, Telesat’s President and CEO. “Our Telstar 19V and 18V satellites, as well as certain short-term satellite services provided to another satellite operator, contributed to top line growth relative to Q3 last year, and our continued operating discipline resulted in an increase in both Adjusted EBITDA1 and our Adjusted EBITDA margin1. In addition to our strong performance in the quarter and year to date, last month we successfully refinanced our existing 8.875% Notes to reduce our borrowing costs and extend our borrowing maturities. Looking ahead, we remain heavily focused on continuing to increase the utilization of our in-orbit satellites and executing on our key growth initiatives, including our planned Low Earth Orbit satellite constellation.”

Business Highlights

At September 30, 2019:

Telesat had contracted backlog 2 for future services of approximately $3.4 billion.

Fleet utilization was 85% across Telesat’s fleet.



On October 11, 2019, Telesat Canada issued USD$550 million of 6.5% Senior Notes maturing on October 15, 2027. The net proceeds of the offering, together with cash on hand, were used to redeem the outstanding USD$500 million 8.875% Notes due November 15, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

About Telesat

Telesat is a leading global satellite operator, providing reliable and secure satellite-delivered communications solutions worldwide to broadcast, telecom, corporate and government customers. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with offices and facilities around the world, the company’s state-of-the-art fleet consists of 16 GEO satellites, the Canadian payload on ViaSat-1 and one Phase 1 LEO satellite which is the start of Telesat’s planned advanced global LEO satellite constellation that will offer ultra-low latency, extremely high throughput, affordable broadband services. Telesat is also a leading technical consultant providing high value expertise and support to satellite operators, insurers and other industry participants on a global basis. Privately held, Telesat’s principal shareholders are Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL). www.telesat.com

Telesat Canada Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income For the periods ended September 30 Three months Nine Months (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 237,117 $ 227,161 $ 690,729 $ 671,403 Operating expenses (37,798 ) (40,099 ) (114,871 ) (114,522 ) 199,319 187,062 575,858 556,881 Depreciation (62,406 ) (55,819 ) (187,281 ) (163,987 ) Amortization (6,430 ) (6,079 ) (18,536 ) (18,886 ) Other operating (losses) gains, net (60 ) 1,089 (147 ) 1,072 Operating income 130,423 126,253 369,894 375,080 Interest expense (63,897 ) (58,718 ) (194,169 ) (174,607 ) Interest and other income 5,514 3,610 15,490 12,427 (Loss) gain on changes in fair value of financial instruments (144,524 ) 3,735 (64,361 ) 18,239 (Loss) gain on foreign exchange (30,351 ) 53,131 98,427 (83,788 ) (Loss) income before tax (102,835 ) 128,011 225,281 147,351 Tax expense (19,845 ) (10,796 ) (40,592 ) (51,443 ) Net (loss) income $ (122,680 ) $ 117,215 $ 184,689 $ 95,908





Telesat Canada Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 978,350 $ 768,433 Trade and other receivables 61,468 45,631 Other current financial assets 15,034 18,779 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,586 16,381 Total current assets 1,077,438 849,224 Satellites, property and other equipment 1,525,456 1,703,039 Deferred tax assets 7,158 10,799 Other long-term financial assets 26,156 55,755 Other long-term assets 7,721 7,912 Intangible assets 808,430 811,154 Goodwill 2,446,603 2,446,603 Total assets $ 5,898,962 $ 5,884,486 Liabilities Trade and other payables $ 19,508 $ 30,659 Other current financial liabilities 40,885 26,386 Other current liabilities 78,313 113,289 Current indebtedness 669,486 7,888 Total current liabilities 808,192 178,222 Long-term indebtedness 2,937,533 3,716,340 Deferred tax liabilities 378,294 406,900 Other long-term financial liabilities 67,400 54,521 Other long-term liabilities 449,275 435,518 Total liabilities 4,640,694 4,791,501 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 154,091 153,706 Accumulated earnings 1,027,825 843,601 Reserves 76,352 95,678 Total shareholders' equity 1,258,268 1,092,985 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,898,962 $ 5,884,486





Telesat Canada Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the nine months ended September 30 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 184,689 $ 95,908 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities Depreciation 187,281 163,987 Amortization 18,536 18,886 Tax expense 40,592 51,443 Interest expense 194,169 174,607 Interest income (15,573 ) (8,275 ) (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (98,427 ) 83,788 Loss (gain) on changes in fair value of financial instruments 64,361 (18,239 ) Share-based compensation 10,548 3,733 Loss on disposal of assets 147 23 Other (84,298 ) (67,216 ) Income taxes paid, net of income taxes received (64,064 ) (80,515 ) Interest paid, net of capitalized interest and interest received (124,744 ) (114,968 ) Operating assets and liabilities (13,029 ) 40,571 Net cash from operating activities 300,188 343,733 Cash flows used in investing activities Satellite programs, including capitalized interest (2,950 ) (66,063 ) Purchase of property and other equipment (6,377 ) (9,264 ) Purchase of intangible assets (27,518 ) (9,772 ) Net cash used in investing activities (36,845 ) (85,099 ) Cash flows used in financing activities Repayment of indebtedness (23,436 ) (87,163 ) Payment of debt issue costs — (10,190 ) Payments of principal on lease liabilities (913 ) (22 ) Satellite performance incentive payments (7,349 ) (6,638 ) Dividends paid on preferred shares (10 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (31,708 ) (104,013 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (21,718 ) 3,584 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 209,917 158,205 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 768,433 479,045 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 978,350 $ 637,250





Telesat’s Adjusted EBITDA margin(1): Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net (loss) income $ (122,680 ) $ 117,215 $ 184,689 $ 95,908 Tax expense 19,845 10,796 40,592 51,443 Loss (gain) on changes in fair value of financial instruments 144,524 (3,735 ) 64,361 (18,239 ) Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 30,351 (53,131 ) (98,427 ) 83,788 Interest and other income (5,514 ) (3,610 ) (15,490 ) (12,427 ) Interest expense 63,897 58,718 194,169 174,607 Depreciation 62,406 55,819 187,281 163,987 Amortization 6,430 6,079 18,536 18,886 Other operating losses (gains), net 60 (1,089 ) 147 (1,072 ) Non-recurring compensation expenses(3) 376 364 1,080 1,022 Non-cash expense related to share-based compensation 3,440 723 10,548 3,733 Adjusted EBITDA $ 203,135 $ 188,149 $ 587,486 $ 561,636 Revenue $ 237,117 $ 227,161 $ 690,729 $ 671,403 Adjusted EBITDA Margin

85.7 % 82.8 % 85.1 % 83.7 %

End Notes

1 The common definition of EBITDA is “Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.” In evaluating financial performance, Telesat uses revenue and deducts certain operating expenses (including share-based compensation expense and unusual and non-recurring items, including restructuring related expenses) to obtain operating income before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) and the Adjusted EBITDA margin (defined as the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to revenue) as measures of Telesat’s operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA allows Telesat and investors to compare Telesat’s operating results with that of competitors exclusive of depreciation and amortization, interest and investment income, interest expense, taxes and certain other expenses. Financial results of competitors in the satellite services industry have significant variations that can result from timing of capital expenditures, the amount of intangible assets recorded, the differences in assets’ lives, the timing and amount of investments, the effects of other income (expense), and unusual and non-recurring items. The use of Adjusted EBITDA assists Telesat and investors to compare operating results exclusive of these items. Competitors in the satellite services industry have significantly different capital structures. Telesat believes the use of Adjusted EBITDA improves comparability of performance by excluding interest expense.

Telesat believes the use of Adjusted EBITDA and the Adjusted EBITDA margin along with IFRS financial measures enhances the understanding of Telesat’s operating results and is useful to Telesat and investors in comparing performance with competitors, estimating enterprise value and making investment decisions. Adjusted EBITDA as used here may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by competitors. Adjusted EBITDA should be used in conjunction with IFRS financial measures and is not presented as a substitute for cash flows from operations as a measure of Telesat’s liquidity or as a substitute for net income as an indicator of Telesat’s operating performance.

2 Remaining performance obligations, which we refer to as contracted revenue backlog (‘‘backlog’’), represents Telesat’s expected future revenue from existing service contracts (without discounting for present value) including any deferred revenue that Telesat will recognize in the future in respect of cash already received. The calculation of the backlog reflects the revenue recognition policies adopted under IFRS 15. The majority of Telesat’s contracted revenue backlog is generated from contractual agreements for satellite capacity.

3 Includes severance payments and special compensation and benefits for executives and employees.



