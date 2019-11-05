Quest Resource Appoints Matthew C. Lewis as Senior Vice President of Sales

/EIN News/ -- THE COLONY, Texas, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation ( NASDAQ: QRHC ) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental reuse, recycling, and waste disposal services, announced that it has appointed Matthew C. Lewis as Senior Vice President of Sales. Lewis brings more than 30 years of experience in sales and operations leadership in multiple vertical end markets of the waste and environmental services industry. In his new role, Lewis will provide executive leadership to the sales team with a focus on growth and strategic business development.



Prior to Quest, Lewis held executive leadership positions of increasing responsibility at companies such as Waste Management, Inc. and Shell Oil Company. He spent 20 years at Waste Management, where he held executive sales and operations positions in multiple divisions, successfully managing multi-billion sales budgets, meeting growth and operational targets, and leading operations and sales teams of several hundred employees. Lewis also served in executive sales and operations positions at United States Environmental Services, Inc. and Intergulf Corporation.

“Matt’s strong industry reputation, proven track record of leading sales growth, and operational excellence make him a tremendous addition to Quest,” said Ray Hatch, Quest’s CEO. “Throughout his career, he has excelled at leading and training effective sales teams that have substantially increased revenue and earnings contribution. At the same time, his significant operational experience should prove valuable in helping customers define solutions to manage the regulatory and operational challenges of sustainably managing multiple, complex waste streams.”

“With Quest’s strong reputation for developing innovative sustainability solutions, I am excited to join its talented team,” said Matthew C. Lewis. “Because Quest’s business model is not tied to specific disposal assets, Quest is closely aligned with customer goals to find the best way to sustainably manage waste streams. Combined with a broad scope of services, national footprint, and data analytics/reporting capabilities, Quest offers a very compelling value proposition for national customers looking to divert waste from landfills and improve sustainability. I’m eager to start putting my experience to use, driving new customer acquisition, and connecting Quest’s differentiated solutions with a growing market of eco-conscious corporations.”



For more information on Quest Resource Holding Corporation, visit www.qrhc.com

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest is a national provider of reuse, recycling, and disposal services that enable our customers to achieve and satisfy their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest provides businesses across multiple industry sectors with single source, customer specific solutions to address a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables generated by their operations. Quest also provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, provides actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s customers to achieve and satisfy their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities.

Safe Harbor Statement

