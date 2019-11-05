EgyptAir Cargo Deploys Descartes vMail to Automate Mail Shipping for Expanding International Network

/EIN News/ -- WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that EgyptAir Cargo is using the Descartes Velocity Mail (vMail™) solution to streamline air mail transportation across its growing international network.



“EgyptAir Cargo is focused on modernization and increasing efficiency to better support our growth and the rise in ecommerce-driven air mail,” said Cpt. Basem Gohar, Chairman of EgyptAir Cargo. “We provide mail transport for more than 85 postal authorities worldwide, and the Descartes vMail solution helps us to accurately record mail shipment events as they occur and to track deliveries in real-time.”

By automating the entire mail shipment tracking process from route generation to account reconciliation, the cloud-based Descartes vMail system helps to simplify operational processes and improve efficiency for air carriers, ground handlers and postal authorities. Using mobile devices, mail handlers can accurately track shipments and deliveries in real-time. In addition, by combining Descartes vMail with the Descartes Global Logistics Network™, air carriers have one platform to manage the lifecycle of all shipments, including parcel packages and larger cargo.

“We’re pleased to help EgyptAir Cargo streamline its operations to better support its growth,” said Scott Sangster, VP Global Logistics Network at Descartes. “Using Descartes vMail, global air carriers, like EgyptAir Cargo, have access to timely and reliable information about the movement of mail and parcel shipments to operate more effectively, improve decision-making and better meet postal authority service level agreements.”

About EgyptAir Cargo

EgyptAir Cargo - founded in 2002 - is the cargo subsidiary of EgyptAir Holding, the Egyptian national airline. EgyptAir Cargo operates with its own dedicated freighter fleet composed of three A330-200 P2F long-range wide body aircrafts to over 20 destinations, in addition to the cargo and mail carrying capacity of the EgyptAir passenger airline with its fleet composed of 75 aircraft. Since its foundation, EgyptAir Cargo has been on the forefront of transporting and handling of general and special cargo, serving more than 70 scheduled international destinations in the major cities in USA, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Gulf area and the Far East. For more information, visit www.egyptair-cargo.com .

About Descartes Systems Group

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact

Mavi Silveira



Tel: +1(800) 419-8495 ext. 202416

msilveira@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' solution offering and potential benefits derived therefrom including the ability to improve efficiency and better manage service level commitments; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes most recently filed management's discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.



