Powdered Soft Drinks Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Powdered Soft Drink refers to the powdered fruit concentrate and other ingredients like sweeteners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, preservatives, and other functional ingredients that are needed to yield a consistent product after it is mixed with water. The consumer demand for on-the-go products has substantially increased in the current times. It has boosted the popularity of the Powdered Soft Drinks market in different corners of the world. Innovative approaches such as the inclusion of healthy ingredients have further accelerated the market popularity.

Key Players

Nestle

PepsiCo

Kraft Heinz

Mondelez

Pepper Snapple Group

Continental Mills

National Beverage

Kerry

Insta Foods

Sqwincher

True Citrus

Sugam Products

Lasco Foods

It was estimated that in the year 2018, the global Powdered Soft Drinks market was responsible for revenue worth USD 10 billion. During the years 2018 and 2027, the industry is likely to expand at the CAGR of almost 2.5 percent. Numerous factors exist in the global market arena, which gives rise to opportunities and threats. For example, many consumers are shifting to fruit juices lately, and this trend could restrict the growth of the Powdered Soft Drinks industry at the global level.

An in-depth assessment of the industry has been carried out to get an idea about its growth potential during the forecasted period. The various opportunities, threats, and market dynamics that exist in the global industrial setting have been critically evaluated. The performance of the top market players has also been analyzed as it could influence the ultimate performance of the industry at the global level. The competitive landscape has been analyzed as it influences the opportunities and risks that arise in the vast market setting.

Major market divisions

The global Powdered Soft Drinks market can be segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and regions. On the basis of product type, the market can be further categorized into pouches and sachets, cans, carton boxes, and bulk packaging. The market classification on the basis of application includes retails, food services, industrial manufacturers, and others. A wide variety of micro and macro elements come into play and influence the performance of the dynamic market. For example, the increase in the outdoor activities of the young generation has accelerated the popularity and demand for powdered soft drinks in different parts of the globe.

Overview of Regional segmentation

On the basis of geographical segmentation, the global Powdered Soft Drinks market has a decent presence in a number of geographical areas such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In the North American market, the industry has been suffering lately due to the rising popularity of plant-based beverages and vegan drinks. But an increase in the overall investment in the Powdered Soft Drinks market has intensified the level of competition. Similarly, in Europe, the growth of the market has also slowed down. But in the Asia Pacific, the market is flourishing. This has led to the expansion of the market in the specific geographical region.

Latest market news

Most of the business undertakings that operate in the global powdered soft drinks market are introducing unique and new flavors to attract customers. For instance, the key market participant namely Sqwincher has introduced a wide variety of products that can be used during illness, exercise, or other kinds of physical work.

