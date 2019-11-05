Motivational Speaker, Life Coach, and Author Dr. Beth Golden to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

LOVELAND, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Golden is a Motivational Speaker and Certified Life Coach. She is the author of ‘Golden Solutions for Change’ and ‘The Soulful Seven’, as well as the Founder of Women Change the World.

“I work with women forty years of age and older who have experienced a series of life changing events. Many are fed up and know things have GOT to change!” says Beth. “Women want clear, concise direction and don’t want to do it alone.”

These women typically have it together…until they don’t! Some of these life events may include: death of a loved one, divorce, empty nest syndrome, career changes, relocating, a surprise diagnosis or a loss of purpose which can trigger depression and anxiety. This is when an objective, highly trained coach can help you embrace new life choices.

Prior to starting her coaching work, Beth faced a number of personal adversities including the sudden and tragic passing of her husband in a motorcycle accident. Widowed and raising two teenage boys Beth realized that “in less than a second my life was changed forever.” Years later she was faced with trying circumstances when she suffered the loss of three family members within three months. As she sought mental and emotional healing, Beth decided to go back to school. After obtaining her PhD in Metaphysical Sciences she began her new life mission, helping other women thrive in the midst of their greatest changes and challenges.

“I now guide my clients through those moments of crises and emotional shifts so they discover their own answers,” says Beth. “I help them identify their challenges and turn them into victories so they can reach their desired goals. The trick is to figure out how to create a happy medium where we love and deeply honor who we are and make choices in a positive direction because where your awareness goes, your focus grows.”

Through her expert coaching, Beth offers a 7-Step program which focuses on; creating clarity, taking courageous action which results in calm confidence. Her program combines cutting edge technology and practical spirituality to support her client’s progress and help them love and honor their unique nature.

“We must be mindful of the universal principles of energy, that if you’re in a negative space you will attract destructive situations,” says Beth. “As you increase your frequency by concentrating on love, joy, peace, and gratitude you are better equipped to navigate crisis with resilience and grace.

According to Beth, there are four major areas in life: health, wealth, love (focusing on loving yourself FIRST) and perfect self-expression. Creating awareness in these areas helps to clearly define what you DO want and develop a plan to get there.

“What you focus on truly matters and if you choose to center on more optimistic things you will attract more health, wealth, love and wonderful self-expression,” says Beth. “You must have courage, clarity and confidence, to change life for the better, to be seen and heard, and move towards your best, amazing self.”

