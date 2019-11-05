WITT O’BRIEN’S REPORTS ON THE RELEASE OF USVI ANNUAL HURRICANE RECOVERY PROGRESS REPORT  

/EIN News/ -- Washington, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Witt O’Brien’s, LLC (“Witt O’Brien’s”) (the “Company”), a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) (“SEACOR”), reported on the U.S. Virgin Islands (“USVI”) release of the second Annual Hurricanes Irma and Maria Recovery Progress Report.

Witt O’Brien’s, along with local USVI partner, the Strategy Group VI LLC, assisted the USVI Office of Disaster Recovery prepare the second annual report highlighting activities related to the recovery efforts following Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

The Company has been actively assisting the USVI with their recovery programs since September 2017. Witt O’Brien’s is honored to continue serving as a partner to the region as it works to complete ongoing programs and obtain additional funding for hurricane recovery.

“This progress report exemplifies the hard work and dedication by the USVI government and other stakeholders who support the recovery programs,” added Brad Gair, Witt O’Brien’s USVI recovery program lead. “I am confident that the USVI is on course to a truly resilient future.”

To read the Progress Report, please click here . To discuss your recovery needs or learn more about our expertise, contact our recovery expert Brad Gair at bgair@wittobriens.com .

* * * * *

About Witt O’Brien’s

Witt O’Brien’s is the world leader in crisis and emergency management. We help protect our clients by preparing for all types of business disruption. If disaster strikes, we deploy in a matter of hours to help you manage and recover from emergencies as quickly as possible. To learn more about our experience and innovative solutions, please visit us at wittobriens.com .

About SEACOR

SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CKH.





Media Contact Heather Stickler Witt O’Brien’s hstickler@wittobriens.com 1-202-585-0780



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.