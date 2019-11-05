eGain Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for November 2019

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced it has been invited to participate in the following two investor conferences in November:



10th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference



Tuesday, November 12, 2019 (one-on-one meetings only)



New York City

ROTH New York New Industrials & Technology Day Conference

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 (one-on-one meetings only)

New York City

eGain management will host one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firms hosting the conferences or through MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Investor Relations

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Phone: 323-468-2300

Email: egan@mkr-group.com



