DNA Next Generation Sequencing Industry – Treatment, Outlook, Analysis, Research, Review to 2024

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), which is also known as high-throughput sequencing is used to describe a number of varying modern sequencing technologies. It is the catch-all term that describes the DNA sequencing technology that has brought about transformational change in the field of genomic research. DNA, also known as Deoxyribonucleic acid, encompasses the ultimate blueprints of life. Next Generation Sequencing acts as a powerful platform that enables the sequencing of thousands to millions of DNA molecules at the same time.

Key Players

Illumina

Roche

Pacific Biosciences

BGI

Thermo Fisher

Qiagen

PerkinElmer

Agilent Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Macrogen

Novo Gene

WuXi AppTec

Berry Genomics

In the technology-driven era, NGS has revolutionized various fields such as genetic diseases, personalized medicine, and clinical diagnostics. It primarily offers top throughput option that has the capability of sequencing a large number of individuals at once. In the year 2017, the emerging market was valued at USD 4898.5 million. But it is expected to reach USD 22,716.9 million by the year 2025. Thus, the DNA Next Generation Sequencing market is estimated to grow at the CAGR of approximately 21.7 percent.

One of the main reasons for the high demand for DNA Next Generation Sequencing is the reduction in the prices of sequencing services and different technological advancements in the area of sequencing. A thorough assessment of the flourishing industry has been carried out to get an insight into the growth potential during the forecasted period. The diverse industry opportunities, market threats, market dynamics, and growth trends that arise in the DNA Next Generation Sequencing market have been explored in a critical manner.

Key industry segments

The DNA Next Generation Sequencing industry can be fragmented on the basis of types, regions, applications, end-user, and technology. On the basis of type, the key categories of the industry include services, platforms, and consumables. The main market regions where the industry has established itself are North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The core market segmentation on the basis of application includes diagnostics, cancer diagnostics, infectious disease diagnostics, drug discovery, agriculture and animal research, and other applications. The end-users of the market include hospitals and clinics, academic and research institutes, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. On the basis of technology, the industry can be classified into sequencing by synthesis, nanopore sequencing, and Ion semiconductor sequencing.

Regional segmentation Analysis

Within a short span of time, the industry has established itself in a number of geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. During the forecasted period, North America, especially the United States of America, is expected to showcase robust performance in the global setting. Similarly, the Asia Pacific market will also show decent performance. The strong performances can be observed in China as well as India. In the global market arena, Europe will also play a crucial role in boosting the overall performance of the industry. A wide range of opportunities will arise in the international setting that will influence its performance.

Latest industry news

A number of players in the DNA Next Generation Sequencing market are flourishing due to the advancement of technology. For instance, Veritas Genetics is one of the key players that had offered an 80 percent discount from its typical USD 999 price for the myGenome Standard whole-genome sequencing service offerings.

