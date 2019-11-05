Flexible Packaging Market 2018 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Flexible Packaging – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Overview: -

Flexible packaging is becoming increasingly widespread for packaging a wide range of products, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, etc. Current trends in the flexible packaging industry at the Packaging 2018 exhibition were presented in the eponymous report by the director of Flexible Packaging Europe (FPE *) Guido Aufdemkamp. Flexible packaging is made on a wide range of backing materials, including plastic films, paper and aluminium foil - separately or in combination - mainly for retail packaging of food and non-food products.

According to PCI Wood Mackenzie, an analytic company, global flexible packaging production has nearly halved since 2007, reaching $ 86 billion in turnover by 2016. At the same time, in Europe its consumption grew by about a third, amounting to about 1/6 of the world volume. Such impressive growth indicators for this sector of the flexible packaging industry are caused both by the versatility of this type of packaging and by the conformity of its properties to the needs of both product manufacturers and consumers.

It was also noted that buying activity is largely moving to the Internet. A traditional online storefront is contrasted with traditional shopping in a supermarket, where all products can be interconnected and need less tactile packaging. At the same time, the impression of the goods on the shelves in flexible packaging can be extremely effective, thanks to its outstanding printing and finishing capabilities. In addition, if necessary, the packaging can be made partially transparent to demonstrate the attractiveness of the product inside. The combination of foil with film and a glossy or matte finish can significantly improve the appearance of the package, which, combined with multi-colour printing, gives manufacturers a lot of opportunities to highlight the product from the total mass.

Key Players in the Industry:-

The main manufacturers in this industry are Amcor Limited (Australia),Ampac Holdings,American Packaging Corporation (US), LLC (US), Bemis Company, Inc. (the US) ,Coveris Holdings SA (Luxembourg),AEP Industries Inc (US) ,Berry Plastics Corporation (US) ,Clondalkin Group Holdings BV (Netherlands) ,Constantia Flexibles International GmbH (Austria),Mondi plc (UK) Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland),Printpack Inc (US) ,Sonoco Products Company (US), Sealed Air Corporation (US) and United Flexibles GmbH (Germany)

Market Segmentation:

The possibility of efficient disposal is currently considered the most important factor in the assessment of all types of packaging. Low recycling rates for flexible packaging are perceived negatively. and 10 g of "flexible". The market segment for flexible packaging can be categorized as Plastic Films, Paper and Aluminum Foil packaging



Factors affecting the growth prospects:

The growth of the flexible packaging market is also due to its lower weight compared to other types and excellent barrier properties. Minimization of food waste and rational use of resources occupy an important place on the agenda of many European countries - attention is paid to the total loss of food and energy in the entire supply and consumption chain. Modern, flexible multilayer materials provide the necessary safety of products, increasing their shelf life.



Major geographies:

The main region covered in this flexible packaging market study covers the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America

Latest News:

Achievements in the field of digital printing will provide the ability to print in a line during processing directly, and developments in the field of flexible packaging and graphics will satisfy the needs of manufacturers and consumers.

