The Food & Beverage Market in India: Trends, Opportunities & Projections (2019-2024)

The Indian food and beverage market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2024.



The market is primarily driven by growing urbanization and rapidly surging millennial population clubbed with increasing awareness among consumers regarding the crucial role of organic food and beverages in maintaining body weight, repairing muscles and curing various chronic diseases. Also, burgeoning demand arising from young population who is adopting a healthy lifestyle and is health conscious also driving considerable growth in the market for Food and Beverage industry.



The report has covered and analyzed the potential of India Food and Beverage Market and provides statistics and information on market size, company shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the India Food and Beverage Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



