Outlook on the Chinese Drone Market, 2019-2024 with Investment Figures Through 2012-2018
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Chinese Drone Market Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the most comprehensive outline, analysis, and forecast of the Chinese drone market.
The report contains a five-year forecast of Chinese drone market figures for 2019-2024, broken down by segment, industry and application method. It contains an analysis of Chinese drone regulations, as well as a thorough outline of investment figures in the Chinese drone market in 2012-2018 and key investment deals, mergers and partnerships in China in 2018. Finally, this report also discusses the future trends and opportunities to look out for on the drone market.
Report Highlights
- The global drone market will grow from $14 billion in 2018 to over $43 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 20.5%.
- The Chinese market is currently the second-largest drone market in the world and will continue closing the gap with the leading market, the United States, until 2024.
- Since 2012, more than 3 billion USD has been invested in drone companies worldwide and 2018 was a record year with 702 million USD in disclosed global investments. This report outlines the portion of these disclosed investments which made it into China.
- China is home to the world's biggest drone manufacturer, DJI, which holds approx. 70% of the global drone market share.
- Chinese companies also entered the second largest number of strategic drone partnerships in 2018, after the United States.
- Extensive examples of drone applications are included.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
2.1 Drones: Where Did They Come From?
2.2 Drones: What Do They Look Like?
2.3 Drones: What Can They Be Used For?
3 Scope and Methodology
3.1 Scope
3.2 Data
3.3 The Market Model
3.4 Methodology
4 Industry Insights
4.1 Industry Segmentation & Landscape
4.2 Drone Investments
4.3 Drone Partnerships
4.4 Examples of Drone Applications
4.5 Market Players
4.6 Trends and Perspectives
5 Commercial Drone Regulations
5.1 Definitions
5.2 Regulation Landscape
5.3 CAAC Progress and Key Developments
5.4 Airspace Integration Programs and Initiatives
6 Drone Market 2019-2024
6.1 Total Drone Market
6.1.1 Market Forecast Global 2019-2024
6.1.2 Market Forecast Global (Commercial vs. Private) 2019-2024
6.1.3 Market Forecast China (Commercial vs. Private) 2019-2024
6.2 Commercial Drone Market by Segment
6.2.1 Market Forecast Global 2019-2024
6.2.2 Market Forecast China 2019-2024
6.3 Commercial Drone Market by Industry
6.4 Commercial Drone Market by Method
6.5 Commercial Drone Market by Unit Sales
6.6 Private Drone Market by Segment
6.7 Private Drone Market by Unit Sales
Tables
Table 1: Commercial Drone Use Cases Across Industries
Table 2: Drone Regulations in China
Table 3: The Commercial Drone Market 2018-2024 by Industry
Table 4: The Chinese Commercial Drone Market 2018-2024 by Industry
Charts
Chart 1: Drone Industry Segments: Hardware, Software, and Services
Chart 2: Drone Application Methods
Chart 3: The Drone Market Model
Chart 4: The Market Environment Map
Chart 5: Drone Industry Segmentation: Hardware
Chart 6: Drone Industry Segmentation: Software
Chart 7: Drone Industry Segmentation: Services
Chart 8: Deals by Country (2016-2018) in %
Chart 9: Top 15 Global Venture Capital Investments
Chart 10: Drone Partnerships by Region
Chart 11: Top Chinese Drone Partnerships I
Chart 12: Top Chinese Partnerships II
Chart 13: Overview of Industrial Sectors
Chart 14: The Hurricane of Drone-Technology
Chart 15: Drone Trends and Perspectives: The Next Ten Years
Chart 16: CAAC Progress
Chart 17: Industries on the Commercial Drone Market
Graphs
Graph 1: Global & Chinese Drone Investments 2012-2018
Graph 2: The Global Drone Market 2018-2024
Graph 3: The Global Drone Market 2018-2024: Commercial vs. Private
Graph 4: The Chinese Drone Market 2018-2024: Commercial vs. Private
Graph 5: The Global Commercial Drone Market 2018-2024 by Segment
Graph 6: The Chinese Commercial Drone Market 2018-2024 by Segment
Graph 7: The Global Commercial Drone Market 2018-2024 by Industry
Graph 8: The Chinese Commercial Drone Market 2018-2024 by Industry
Graph 9: The Global Commercial Drone Market 2018-2024 by Method
Graph 10: The Chinese Commercial Drone Market 2018-2024 by Method
Graph 11: The Global Commercial Drone Market 2018-2024 by Unit Sales
Graph 12: The Chinese Commercial Drone Market 2018-2024 by Unit Sales
Graph 13: The Private Global Drone Market 2018-2024 by Segment
Graph 14: The Private Chinese Drone Market 2018-2024 by Segment
Graph 15: The Private Global Drone Market 2018-2024 by Unit Sales
Graph 16: The Private Chinese Drone Market 2018-2024 by Unit Sales
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3hiadn
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.