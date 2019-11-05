Surgical Stapling Devices Market Will Exhibit a CAGR of 7.4%; Rising Number of Surgical Procedures Will Create Lucrative opportunities, says Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Surgical Stapling Devices Market Research Report are Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., 3M, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Purple Surgical, Intuitive Surgical, AesDex, LLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Conmed Corporation, and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to contribute positively to the Surgical Stapling Devices Market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “ Surgical Stapling Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Powered, Manual), By Type (Disposable, Re-usable), By Application (Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, General Surgery, Others), By Surgery Type (Open Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery), By End-user (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The global Surgical Stapling Devices Market size was valued at USD 2.16 Billion in 2018 is expected to reach USD 3.81 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% between 2019-2026.



As per the report, the increasing number of surgical procedures and types of incisions performed will benefit the market during the forecast period. According to the data published by OECD, estimated 200,000 cesarean section procedures were carried out in the year 2017 in UK. Furthermore, the increasing number of bariatric surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the market. In addition, the rising adoption of surgical staplers owing to the advantages the surgical staples offer compared with the traditional suturing and stitching methods will create growth opportunities for the market.

The report offers a detailed summary of the market by shedding light on some of the important aspects which involves growth prospects, market trends, obstacles, and restraints. It offers informative data on key players present in the market. industry developments and analyses of these companies are covered in the report, aiding the stakeholders to make strategic judgements and thus invest in the market.



Increasing cases of Cancer Will Facilitate Growth

The increasing cases of radical mastectomy and rising number of surgical procedures will aid the market. According to OECD statistics, an estimated 17,000 mastectomy in-patient cases were recorded in U.S for 2017. The rising number of visits to ambulatory surgical centers and growing incidence of chronic disease such as cancer will boost the market growth. The surge in laparoscopic procedures owing to the its advantages such as smaller incision, lesser hospital stays and lower cost associated with the procedure will augment the growth of the market. According to the statistical analysis by Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, and estimated 100,500 laparoscopic gastrointestinal surgeries were performed in ambulatory surgical centers in U.S for the year 2014. In addition, the increasing awareness regarding surgical staplers is expected to stimulate growth of the market.

Disposable Stapling Devices Segment to Hold Maximum Share

On the basis of type, the surgical stapling devices is segmented into disposable and re-usable. Disposable surgical stapling devices is expected to account for maximum shares in the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for disposable staplers among healthcare professionals for wound and incision closure. The increasing awareness regarding the benefits of disposable staplers such as decreased risk of infection and larger product offerings will further boost the growth of the segment in the near future. The disposable surgical stapling devices are expected to witness high demand in the developed countries of Europe and North America owing to the increasing awareness of hospital-acquired infections.

The reusable surgical stapling devices segment is expected to grow at a lower CAGR compared to the disposable staplers due to higher risk of infection and lower adoption rate in established markets. The segment is expected to hold a larger share in emerging nations compared to the developed countries owing to the cost-effectiveness of the product.



