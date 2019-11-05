Broccolini Acquires a 70,000-Square-Foot Lot at the Gateway of the Golden Square Mile

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broccolini, a Canadian leader in real estate and construction, has just completed the acquisition of a nearly 70,000-square-foot parcel of land on the corner of Sherbrooke and Guy Streets. Located in the famous Golden Square Mile, this site will be the future home of a new flagship project for Broccolini in the heart of Montreal.



“Just as our clients have confidence in Broccolini’s expertise, we have confidence in the strength of Montreal’s economy. Broccolini is the developer and builder behind more than $1.5 billion worth of projects currently under construction in downtown Montreal,” said Roger Plamondon, President of the Real Estate Group.

“The new project that will rise up on this site will join the list of the company’s other large-scale projects in the Ville-Marie borough, including the new Maison de Radio-Canada, the new National Bank headquarters, the 628 Saint-Jacques and the Victoria sur le Parc project, to name just a few. We are proud to say that Broccolini will have made its mark on all access points to the downtown area,” said Anthony Broccolini, Chief Operating Officer.

Located south-east of Sherbrooke and Guy Streets, the site is close to Mount Royal Park, to the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, and to Guy-Concordia metro station and Concordia University. This exceptional location offers unique potential and several possible development scenarios are currently under consideration.

This acquisition comes as Broccolini celebrates its 70th year of operations, an exceptional longevity for a family business in the construction industry. This new development will add to the company’s impressive roster of large-scale projects. The continued success of Broccolini’s projects is a testament to the growth and solid reputation of the company in Quebec and Canada.

About Broccolini

A Canadian leader in the real estate industry, Broccolini is a single-source provider of planning, construction and property management services for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential buildings. Its Real Estate Management subsidiary currently manages a portfolio of more than 50 properties, representing a total of over 6.5 million square feet of assets.

