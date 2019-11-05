Genasys™ Awarded $1.4 Million in New Public Safety Mass Notification Orders from Laguna Beach and Newport Beach, CA

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), a critical communications company, today announced it recently received $1.4 million in new public safety mass notification orders from the southern California cities of Laguna Beach and Newport Beach. Under the orders, the Company’s unified platform of LRAD® voice broadcast systems integrated with Critical Communications as a Service (CCaaS) software will be installed at several locations within the cities.



“The successful installation and utilization of the initial Genasys LRAD systems installed in Laguna Beach in 2018 led to this award of a city-wide outdoor warning network,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys. “In addition to the initial systems in the downtown retail district and two popular beach areas, several more networked Genasys installations will be located throughout Laguna Beach.”

“We’re in a city that has a lot of hazards,” commented Jordan Villwock, Laguna Beach Emergency Operations Coordinator. “We need to be prepared to alert and warn our residents appropriately, effectively and efficiently.”

The Company’s integrated platform of LRAD voice broadcast systems and CCaaS software features multi-modal remote activation and control, satellite connectivity, solar power and battery backup to deliver public safety notifications even when existing power and communication infrastructure fails. The systems are compatible with major emergency warning protocols including the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS).

“Newport Beach conducted a thorough evaluation of the market and selected the industry-leading voice clarity, area coverage and reliability of Genasys systems after discovering that most of the city’s outdated mechanical air raid sirens were non-functional,” continued Mr. Danforth.

From the August 13, 2019 City of Newport Beach City Council Staff Report, “A key improvement over the existing system is voice command capabilities. During a disaster, public safety officials can sound the siren and then give voice commands over the speaker system instructing community members on exactly what to do…”

For local, regional or national emergency notifications, the unified Genasys platform supports a full range of technologies and communication channels, including:

SMS

Voice Calls

LRAD ® (Long Range Acoustic Devices ® )

(Long Range Acoustic Devices ) Geo-located Mobile Mass Messaging

Social Media

Common Alerting Protocol (CAP)

IPAWS

“Genasys is revolutionizing the public safety and mass notification markets with the only unified platform that combines audible, highly intelligible voice broadcast systems and digital, CCaaS mobile mass messaging solutions,” Mr. Danforth concluded, “Our scalable solutions unify community, metropolitan, regional and national emergency warning systems while delivering multi-channel alerts, notifications and instructions to protect the local population and lives.”

Click HERE to view video of Genasys LRAD systems in Laguna Beach.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications solutions help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company’s unified platform of LRAD® systems, Critical Communications as a Service (CCaaS) software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Genasys critical communication systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more.

For more information, visit genasys.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018. LRAD Corporation DBA Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

