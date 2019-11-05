There were 820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,516 in the last 365 days.

Lamar Advertising Company Announces Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- Three Month Results

  • Net revenue increased 9.4% to $457.8 million
  • Net income increased $5.7 million to $99.7 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 11.8% to $215.2 million

Three Month Acquisition-Adjusted Results

  •  Acquisition-adjusted net revenue increased 3.4%
  •  Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA increased 5.6%

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR), a leading owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announces the Company’s operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

“I am pleased to report that revenue growth accelerated in the third quarter, as advertisers increasingly recognize the power of out-of-home to reach their target audiences in today’s fragmented media landscape,” Chief Executive Sean Reilly said. “We anticipate continued strength in the fourth quarter and are on track to reach the upper end of our previously provided guidance for full-year AFFO per share.”

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Local revenue increased 3.1%
  • National/Programmatic revenue increased 6.9%
  • Same unit digital revenue increased 6.9%
  • AFFO increased 8.6%
  • Diluted AFFO per share increased 7.3%

Third Quarter Results
Lamar reported net revenues of $457.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 versus $418.5 million for the third quarter of 2018, a 9.4% increase. Operating income for the third quarter of 2019 increased $13.1 million to $141.4 million as compared to $128.4 million for the same period in 2018. Lamar recognized net income of $99.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $94.1 million for same period in 2018. Net income per diluted share was $0.99 and $0.95 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was $215.2 million versus $192.5 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 11.8%.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $170.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $16.6 million as compared to the same period in 2018. Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2019 was $138.2 million as compared to $130.7 million for the same period in 2018, a 5.7% increase. 

For the third quarter of 2019, Funds From Operations, or FFO, was $159.5 million versus $146.6 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of 8.8%. Adjusted Funds From Operations, or AFFO, for the third quarter of 2019 was $163.0 million compared to $150.1 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of 8.6%. Diluted AFFO per share increased 7.3% to $1.62 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $1.51 for the same period in 2018.

Acquisition-Adjusted Three Months Results
Acquisition-adjusted net revenue for the third quarter of 2019 increased 3.4% over Acquisition-adjusted net revenue for the third quarter of 2018. Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 increased 5.6% as compared to Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2018. Acquisition-adjusted net revenue and Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA include adjustments to the 2018 period for acquisitions and divestitures for the same time frame as actually owned in the 2019 period. See “Reconciliation of Reported Basis to Acquisition-Adjusted Results”, which provides reconciliations to GAAP for Acquisition-adjusted measures.

Nine Months Results
Lamar reported net revenues of $1.29 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 versus $1.20 billion for the same period in 2018, a 7.6% increase. Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $376.3 million as compared to $329.9 million for the same period in 2018. Lamar recognized net income of $269.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to net income of $209.5 million for the same period in 2018. Net income per diluted share increased to $2.69 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $2.12 for the same period in 2018. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $569.2 million versus $527.2 million for the same period in 2018, an 8.0% increase.

Cash flow provided by operating activities increased to $408.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $370.1 million in the same period in 2018. Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 2.6% to $353.9 million as compared to $345.0 million for the same period in 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, FFO was $423.8 million versus $376.2 million for the same period in 2018, a 12.6% increase. AFFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $416.0 million compared to $397.0 million for the same period in 2018, a 4.8% increase. Diluted AFFO per share increased to $4.15 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $4.02 in the same period in 2018, an increase of 3.2%.

Liquidity
As of September 30, 2019, Lamar had $345.4 million in total liquidity that consisted of $322.1 million available for borrowing under its revolving senior credit facility and approximately $23.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding sales trends. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: (1) our significant indebtedness; (2) the state of the economy and financial markets generally and the effect of the broader economy on the demand for advertising; (3) the continued popularity of outdoor advertising as an advertising medium; (4) our need for and ability to obtain additional funding for operations, debt refinancing or acquisitions; (5) our ability to continue to qualify as a Real Estate Investment Trust (“REIT”) and maintain our status as a REIT; (6) the regulation of the outdoor advertising industry by federal, state and local governments; (7) the integration of companies and assets that we acquire and our ability to recognize cost savings or operating efficiencies as a result of these acquisitions; (8) changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; (9) changes in tax laws applicable to REITs or in the interpretation of those laws; (10) our ability to renew expiring contracts at favorable rates; (11) our ability to successfully implement our digital deployment strategy; and (12) the market for our Class A common stock. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the risk factors included in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2018, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. These statements speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the statements, except as may be required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company has presented the following measures that are not measures of performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”): Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), Free Cash Flow, Funds From Operations (“FFO”), Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”), Diluted AFFO per share, Outdoor Operating Income, Acquisition-Adjusted Results and Acquisition-Adjusted Consolidated Expense. Our management reviews our performance by focusing on these key performance indicators not prepared in conformity with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP performance indicators are meaningful supplemental measures of our operating performance and should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Our Non-GAAP financial measures are determined as follows:

  • We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before income tax expense (benefit), interest expense (income), loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and investments, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on disposition of assets and investments and the impact of adopting FASB Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-02 Codified as ASC 842, Leases.
     
  • Free Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less interest, net of interest income and amortization of deferred financing costs, current taxes, preferred stock dividends and total capital expenditures.

  • We use the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts definition of FFO, which is defined as net income before gains or losses from the sale or disposal of real estate assets and investments and real estate related depreciation and amortization and including adjustments to eliminate unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest.

  • We define AFFO as FFO before (i) straight-line revenue and expense; (ii) impact of ASC 842 adoption; (iii) stock-based compensation expense; (iv) non-cash portion of tax provision; (v) non-real estate related depreciation and amortization; (vi) amortization of deferred financing costs; (vii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (viii) non-recurring infrequent or unusual losses (gains); (ix) less maintenance capital expenditures; and (x) an adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest.

  • Diluted AFFO per share is defined as AFFO divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

  • Outdoor Operating Income is defined as Operating Income before corporate expenses, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization and loss (gain) on disposition of assets. 

  • Acquisition-Adjusted Results adjusts our net revenue, direct and general and administrative expenses, outdoor operating income, corporate expense and EBITDA for the prior period by adding to, or subtracting from, the corresponding revenue or expense generated by the acquired or divested assets before our acquisition or divestiture of these assets for the same time frame that those assets were owned in the current period. In calculating Acquisition-Adjusted Results, therefore, we include revenue and expenses generated by assets that we did not own in the prior period but acquired in the current period. We refer to the amount of pre-acquisition revenue and expense generated by or subtracted from the acquired assets during the prior period that corresponds with the current period in which we owned the assets (to the extent within the period to which this report relates) as “Acquisition-Adjusted Results”.

  • Acquisition-Adjusted Consolidated Expense adjusts our total operating expense first to remove the impact of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on disposition of assets and investments and the impact of adopting FASB Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-02 Codified as ASC 842, Leases. The prior period is further adjusted to include the expense generated by the acquired or divested assets before our acquisition or divestiture of such assets for the same time frame that those assets were owned in the current period.

Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, Diluted AFFO per share, Outdoor Operating Income, Acquisition-Adjusted Results and Acquisition-Adjusted Consolidated Expense are not intended to replace other performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Free Cash Flow, FFO and AFFO do not represent cash flows from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and, therefore, these measures should not be considered indicative of cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, FFO, AFFO, Diluted AFFO per share, Outdoor Operating Income, Acquisition-Adjusted Results and Acquisition-Adjusted Consolidated Expense are presented as we believe each is a useful indicator of our current operating performance. Specifically, we believe that these metrics are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because (1) each is a key measure used by our management team for purposes of decision making and for evaluating our core operating results; (2) Adjusted EBITDA is widely used in the industry to measure operating performance as it excludes the impact of depreciation and amortization, which may vary significantly among companies, depending upon accounting methods and useful lives, particularly where acquisitions and non-operating factors are involved; (3) Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, Diluted AFFO per share and Acquisition-Adjusted Consolidated Expense each provides investors with a meaningful measure for evaluating our period-over-period operating performance by eliminating items that are not operational in nature and reflect the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, operating costs, general and administrative expenses and interest costs; (4) Acquisition-Adjusted Results is a supplement to enable investors to compare period-over-period results on a more consistent basis without the effects of acquisitions and divestitures, which reflects our core performance and organic growth (if any) during the period in which the assets were owned and managed by us; (5) Free Cash Flow is an indicator of our ability to service debt and generate cash for acquisitions and other strategic investments; (6) Outdoor Operating Income provides investors a measurement of our core results without the impact of fluctuations in stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization and corporate expenses; and (7) each of our Non-GAAP measures provides investors with a measure for comparing our results of operations to those of other companies.

Our measurement of Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, Diluted AFFO per share, Outdoor Operating Income, Acquisition-Adjusted Results and Acquisition-Adjusted Consolidated Expense may not, however, be fully comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, Diluted AFFO per share, Outdoor Operating Income, Acquisition-Adjusted Results and Acquisition-Adjusted Consolidated Expense to the most directly comparable GAAP measures have been included herein.

General Information

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,400 displays.



LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

    Three months ended
  September 30,		   Nine months ended
  September 30,
      2019       2018       2019       2018  
               
Net revenues $      457,786     $     418,498     $   1,290,985     $   1,199,324  
                 
               
Operating expenses (income)              
  Direct advertising expenses     149,550         140,699         442,784         419,776  
  General and administrative expenses     77,370         70,214         230,569         205,734  
  Corporate expenses      15,681         15,104          48,388          46,608  
  Stock-based compensation     10,572         8,624         18,078          22,745  
  Impact of ASC 842 adoption (lease accounting standard)      (581 )       —         (6,955 )       —  
  Depreciation and amortization     63,951         55,089          187,150          167,251  
  (Gain) loss on disposition of assets      (199 )        407          (5,360 )        7,265  
Total operating expense      316,344          290,137          914,654          869,379  
                 
Operating income     141,442         128,361         376,331          329,945  
                 
Other expense (income)              
  Loss on extinguishment of debt      —          —         —          15,429  
  Interest income      (168 )        (157 )        (553 )        (313 )
  Interest expense      38,323          31,850          114,240          97,321  
         38,155          31,693          113,687          112,437  
Income before income tax expense      103,287         96,668         262,644          217,508  
Income tax expense (benefit)      3,578          2,612          (6,714 )        7,969  
                   
Net income      99,709         94,056         269,358         209,539  
Preferred stock dividends      91          91          273          273  
Net income applicable to common stock $    99,618     $    93,965     $    269,085     $    209,266  
                 
               
Earnings per share:              
  Basic earnings per share $     0.99     $     0.95     $    2.69     $   2.12  
  Diluted earnings per share $      0.99     $     0.95     $    2.69     $    2.12  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
    
   		        
 		        
   		          
 		  
  - basic   100,329,262       98,943,535       100,019,765       98,596,828  
  - diluted   100,522,177       99,253,008       100,210,143        98,870,116  
                               
                               
OTHER DATA                              
Free Cash Flow Computation:                              
Adjusted EBITDA $ 215,185     $  192,481     $  569,244     $ 527,206  
Interest, net    (36,813 )      (30,479 )     (109,675 )       (93,346 )
Current tax expense    (2,916 )      (1,474 )      (7,745 )      (6,394 )
Preferred stock dividends    (91 )      (91 )     (273 )     (273 )
Total capital expenditures   (37,120 )     (29,701 )     (97,680 )     (82,174 )
Free Cash Flow $ 138,245     $ 130,736     $ 353,871     $ 345,019  


OTHER DATA (continued):              
               
          September 30,   December 31,
Selected Balance Sheet Data:              2019        2018  
Cash and cash equivalents         $      23,287     $      21,494  
Working capital deficit         $    (303,620 )   $     (91,366 )
Total assets         $   5,931,736     $   4,544,641  
Total debt, net of deferred financing costs (including current maturities)         $   3,053,801     $   2,888,688  
Total stockholders’ equity         $   1,167,821     $   1,131,784  
               
               
  Three months ended
 September 30,		   Nine  months ended
  September 30,
    2019     2018       2019       2018  
Selected Cash Flow Data:              
Cash flows provided by operating activities $      170,921   $   154,305     $      407,970     $      370,089  
Cash flows used in investing activities $     172,674   $   58,904      $     309,819     $     120,326  
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities $    7,845   $  (104,381 )   $    (96,502 )   $     (353,943 )



SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)

  Three months ended
   September 30,		   Nine months ended
  September 30,
      2019         2018         2019         2018  
Reconciliation of Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities              
   to Free Cash Flow:              
Cash flows provided by operating activities $      170,921     $      154,305     $   407,970     $     370,089  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities      8,066         7,830         58,416          62,924  
Total capital expenditures     (37,120 )       (29,701 )       (97,680 )     (82,174 )
Preferred stock dividends     (91 )       (91 )       (273 )     (273 )
Impact of ASC 842 adoption (lease accounting standard)      (581 )       —         (6,955 )       —  
Other      (2,950 )        (1,607 )        (7,607 )        (5,547 )
  Free cash flow $    138,245     $   130,736     $     353,871     $    345,019  
               
               
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:              
Net Income $      99,709     $     94,056     $   269,358     $     209,539  
  Loss on extinguishment of debt     —         —         —          15,429  
  Interest income     (168 )        (157 )       (553 )        (313 )
  Interest expense      38,323         31,850         114,240          97,321  
  Income tax expense (benefit)      3,578          2,612          (6,714 )        7,969  
Operating Income     141,442         128,361         376,331          329,945  
               
Stock-based compensation     10,572         8,624          18,078         22,745  
Impact of ASC 842 adoption (lease accounting standard)      (581 )       —         (6,955 )       —  
Depreciation and amortization      63,951         55,089         187,150          167,251  
  (Gain) loss on disposition of assets      (199 )        407          (5,360 )        7,265  
  Adjusted EBITDA $     215,185     $     192,481     $   569,244     $    527,206  
               
               
Capital expenditure detail by category:              
 Billboards - traditional $      11,894     $      8,715     $      34,587     $     23,922  
 Billboards - digital     14,461         13,093          40,498         33,210  
 Logo     3,249         1,895         7,153         7,000  
 Transit     497         3,637         2,293         4,377  
 Land and buildings     4,818         593         6,514         6,622  
 Operating equipment      2,201          1,768          6,635          7,043  
Total capital expenditures $     37,120     $     29,701     $      97,680     $     82,174  



SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)

    Three months ended
   September 30,		  
    2019     2018   % Change
Reconciliation of Reported Basis to Acquisition-Adjusted Results (a):          
 Net revenue $   457,786   $   418,498   9.4%
Acquisitions and divestitures     —       24,439    
Acquisition-adjusted net revenue $   457,786   $   442,937   3.4%
           
Reported direct advertising and G&A expenses (b) $   226,920   $   210,913   7.6%
Acquisitions and divestitures     —       13,192    
Acquisition-adjusted direct advertising and G&A expenses $   226,920   $   224,105   1.3%
           
Outdoor operating income $   230,866   $   207,585   11.2%
Acquisitions and divestitures     —       11,247    
Acquisition-adjusted outdoor operating income $   230,866   $   218,832   5.5%
           
Reported corporate expenses $     15,681   $     15,104   3.8%
Acquisitions and divestitures     —       —    
Acquisition-adjusted corporate expenses $    15,681   $    15,104   3.8%
           
Adjusted EBITDA $   215,185   $   192,481   11.8%
Acquisitions and divestitures     —       11,247    
Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA $   215,185   $   203,728   5.6%
           

 (a) Acquisition-adjusted net revenue, direct advertising and general and administrative expenses, outdoor operating income, corporate expenses and EBITDA include adjustments to 2018 for acquisitions and divestitures for the same time frame as actually owned in 2019.

 (b) Does not include a $581 reduction of expense due to impact of ASC 842 for lease accounting.


    Three months ended
 September 30,		      
      2019       2018     % Change
Reconciliation of Net Income to Outdoor Operating Income:              
Net Income   $     99,709     $   94,056     6.0%
  Interest expense, net        38,155          31,693      
  Income tax expense        3,578          2,612      
Operating Income       141,442         128,361     10.2%
               
Corporate expenses        15,681          15,104      
Stock-based compensation        10,572          8,624      
Impact of ASC 842 adoption (lease accounting standard)        (581 )       —      
Depreciation and amortization        63,951          55,089      
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets        (199 )        407      
Outdoor Operating Income   $     230,866     $   207,585     11.2%


    Three months ended
 September 30,		    
Reconciliation of Total Operating Expense to Acquisition-Adjusted     2019       2018     % Change
   Consolidated Expense:                    
Total Operating Expense   $   316,344     $   290,137     9.0%
  Gain (loss) on disposition of assets       199         (407 )    
  Depreciation and amortization       (63,951 )       (55,089 )    
  Impact of ASC 842 adoption (lease accounting standard)       581         —      
  Stock-based compensation       (10,572 )       (8,624 )    
  Acquisitions and divestitures       —         13,192      
Acquisition-Adjusted Consolidated Expense   $   242,601     $   239,209     1.4%
             


SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
UNAUDITED REIT MEASURES
AND RECONCILIATIONS TO GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

Adjusted Funds From Operations:

  Three months ended   Nine months ended
    September 30,     September 30,
    2019         2018       2019         2018  
               
 Net income $  99,709     $    94,056     $    269,358     $  209,539  
 Depreciation and amortization related to real estate      59,742         52,032          175,920          157,941  
 (Gain) loss from disposition of real estate assets      (164 )        505         (5,048 )        8,350  
 Non-cash tax benefit for REIT converted assets      —          —         (17,031 )        —  
  Adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest      207          43       561          385  
Funds From Operations $    159,494     $   146,636     $    423,760     $   376,215  
               
 Straight-line (income) expense     (1 )        737         (217 )        (220 )
 Impact of ASC 842 adoption (lease accounting standard)     (581 )        —         (6,955 )        —  
 Stock-based compensation expense      10,572         8,624          18,078         22,745  
 Non-cash portion of tax provision expense      662         1,138          2,572         697  
 Non-real estate related depreciation and amortization      4,209         3,057          11,230         9,310  
 Amortization of deferred financing costs      1,342         1,214          4,012         3,662  
 Loss on extinguishment of debt      —         —          —          15,429  
                               
 Capitalized expenditures—maintenance     (12,492 )       (11,248 )       (35,888 )        (30,453 )
 Adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest     (207 )       (43 )       (561 )        (385 )
               
Adjusted Funds From Operations $  162,998     $   150,115     $    416,031     $   397,000  
               
Divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding      100,522,177         99,253,008         100,210,143         98,870,116  
Diluted AFFO per share $   1.62     $   1.51     $    4.15     $    4.02  

