ADC Therapeutics Appoints Jennifer Herron as Chief Commercial Officer

Biopharma leader with deep oncology product launch experience will spearhead global commercial strategy and execution for ADCT-402

/EIN News/ -- LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development of highly potent antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Herron as Chief Commercial Officer, effective November 4, 2019. In this newly created role, Ms. Herron will lead all global commercial activities as a member of the company’s senior management team. She is based in ADC Therapeutics’ New Jersey office.



Chris Martin, Chief Executive Officer of ADC Therapeutics, said, “Jennifer is a talented leader with a record of successful new product launches and developing commercial talent. She brings a deep understanding of global pre-market development and commercialization of oncology products, which will be invaluable as we plan for the submission of a Biologics License Application and potential launch of ADCT-402 (loncastuximab tesirine) and continue to shape commercial strategies for our pipeline of novel ADCs. We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to the executive team as ADC Therapeutics enters this next stage of growth.”

Ms. Herron joins ADC Therapeutics with more than 27 years of international biotechnology and pharmaceutical experience. Most recently, Ms. Herron served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Immunogen, where she guided pre-commercialization planning for mirvetuximab soravtansine, the first folate receptor alpha-targeting ADC. Prior to Immunogen, Ms. Herron served as President and Executive Vice President, Global Commercial, at MorphoSys US, where she established the start-up commercial presence in the United States in preparation for the launch of MOR208, the company’s lead hematology-oncology program. Previously, Ms. Herron served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Ariad Pharmaceuticals, where she led the global commercialization of Iclusig® (ponatinib), global launch readiness for Alunbrig® (brigatinib), all commercial aspects of the Takeda transaction and ultimately the organizational transition to Takeda. Earlier in her career, Ms. Herron held various commercial leadership roles of increasing responsibility in major multinational pharmaceutical companies such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis Oncology and SmithKline Beecham Oncology (GlaxoSmithKline).

Ms. Herron said, “It’s a privilege to work with the team at ADC Therapeutics, a company wholly committed to improving outcomes for people living with cancer around the world. I look forward to building out a world-class commercial oncology organization and successfully delivering important new cancer treatment options for patients with serious unmet medical needs.”

Ms. Herron holds an MBA from Georgetown University and a B.A. in biology and economics from Lehigh University.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company develops ADCs by applying its decades of experience in this field and using next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) technology to which ADC Therapeutics has proprietary rights for its targets. Strategic target selection for PBD-based ADCs and substantial investment in early clinical development have enabled ADC Therapeutics to build a deep clinical and research pipeline of therapies for the treatment of hematological and solid tumor cancers with significant unmet need. The Company has multiple PBD-based ADCs in ongoing clinical trials, ranging from first in human to pivotal Phase 2 clinical trials, in the USA and Europe, and numerous preclinical ADCs in development. ADCT-402, the Company’s lead product candidate, has demonstrated significant single-agent clinical activity across a broad population of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, including difficult-to-treat patients. ADCT-301, the Company’s second lead product candidate, has demonstrated clinical activity in heavily pretreated patients with Hodgkin lymphoma and, based on its mechanism of action, also has potential for the treatment of solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ .

Investors Contact

Amanda Hamilton

ADC Therapeutics

amanda.hamilton@adctherapeutics.com

Tel: +1 917-288-7023

EU Media Contact

Alexandre Müller

Dynamics Group

amu@dynamicsgroup.ch

Tel: +41 (0) 43 268 3231

USA Media Contact

Annie Starr

6 Degrees

astarr@6degreespr.com

Tel.: +1 973-415-8838



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.