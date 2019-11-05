SchoolDoc and REACH Boarding Partner to Offer Integrated Health Solution for Boarding Schools

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SchoolDoc, the leading electronic health record system for schools, has teamed up with REACH, school boarding experts, to deliver seamless access to medical information for boarding and day schools.



School nurses and administrators can instantly access vital student health information in SchoolDoc. This includes student and staff allergies, medications, and immunization records. They can also track medication administration and record illnesses and injuries in an electronic health log.

“Medical information is an essential part of boarding school management,” said Brian Murray, Director of REACH. “Our partnership with SchoolDoc will allow for rapid access of critical information to authorized school staff, and will improve the healthcare delivered to students.”

REACH automates control and monitoring procedures for school boarding houses, and is the global leader in boarding school automation. Over 400 schools across 5 continents use REACH to manage risk and improve communications throughout their boarding operations.

The integration between SchoolDoc and REACH features SSO (single sign-on) and data syncing, allowing parents to access and update student health information online, without the need to manually create a new account or enter additional login information.

“With our electronic health record for schools, boarding and day schools can reduce risk, improve efficiency, and maximize safety,” said Dr. Michael Ambrose, Founder and CEO of SchoolDoc. “Our integration with REACH will help schools deliver quality care. Schools will now have instant access to critical data for day-to-day activities, field trips or during a disaster or emergency.”

Schools interested in exploring SchoolDoc and the integration with REACH should visit www.schooldoc.com/reach or contact SchoolDoc for more information.

About SchoolDoc

SchoolDoc, a division of DocNetwork, is an international, comprehensive electronic health record system, offering solutions to improve efficiency and maximize safety in schools. A collaborative effort between school nurses and directors, SchoolDoc helps schools manage student health forms, allergies, medications, and illness/injury tracking. SchoolDoc also offers free online registration, discounted medical supplies and text message alerts. For more information about SchoolDoc and web-based health management, please visit www.schooldoc.com or call 734-629-5900.

About REACH Boarding System

REACH is an award winning, feature rich student management system developed especially for boarding school in collaboration with leading schools across three continents. It delivers a suite of features that provide the ultimate tool-kit for boarding schools to manage risk, gain efficiencies and improve communications. REACH facilitates boarding schools with the day-today student management operations including leave management, student tracking, attendance and roll-call, parent communications and notifications, student welfare and pastoral care, school management reporting and records filing and auditing. Learn more at REACHboarding.com.

Contacts: Michael Ambrose, M.D. SchoolDoc 734-629-5900 michael@schooldoc.com Brian Murray REACH Boarding 888-722-8670 brian@reachboarding.com



