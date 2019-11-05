Creed announces the early commencement of GLAS 2019 Advance Payments

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., today announced that the 2019 advance payments in respect of the GLAS (Green, Low-Carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme) are commencing this week. These payments are being made two weeks earlier than last year and to a higher number of farmers than previous years of the scheme.

The Minister said; “I am delighted to confirm that that GLAS advance payments are commencing this week with 38,000 farmers receiving payments valued at over €134m. These payments are a valuable support for farmers across Ireland and are a welcome boost to the wider rural economy. I am delighted that these payments have commenced ahead of schedule and 10 days earlier than last year. I have also secured EU Commission agreement for the higher advance payment rate of 85% for 2019.”

The Minister also commented “I am happy to confirm that the number of farmers paid in this initial tranche of advance payments represents an increase of 5,000 over the number of farmers paid in the first round last year.”

The Minister also commented “GLAS is Ireland’s flagship agri-environment scheme and is delivering significant climate, biodiversity and water quality benefits on Irish farms. It is important to recognise the value of these public goods and the role which the CAP plays in delivering them. I would encourage all stakeholders to engage with the CAP consultation process currently underway to help shape the future of Irish agri-environment policy.

Concluding, the Minister reminded scheme participants that that payments will continue to issue under this scheme as individual cases are cleared, and weekly pay runs will be in place over the coming weeks to ensure this. Farmers who have been contacted by the Department with queries in relation to their applications or have outstanding documentation such as Rare Breed or Low Emission Spreading Forms should respond and ensure they meet the Scheme requirements at their earliest convenience in order to facilitate payment. The Minister also urged the small number of GLAS 3 participants who have not yet completed a GLAS Training Course to do so immediately.

The GLAS helpdesk for farmers with queries can be contacted at 076 106 4451

Extended hours are in place for the GLAS helpdesk. On Saturday 9 November farmers can call the Department between 9.00am to 1.00pm. In addition, extended hours up to 8.30pm will be available from Monday 11 November to Wednesday 13 November.

Among the key environmental gains under GLAS are: The Low Input Permanent Pasture and the Traditional Hay Meadow actions are delivering over 317,000 hectare of diverse grassland species; 210,000 Bat boxes and 207,000 Bird boxes have been positioned on Irish farms; 19,000 hectares of Wild Bird Cover has been planted providing winter feed for farmland birds; Over 1.6m trees planted; Over 4,500 farmers are using Low Emission Slurry Spreading technologies to spread slurry. ENDS



Date Released: 05 November 2019