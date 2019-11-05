Automation Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Automation Software – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automation Software Market Report 2019, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Opportunities



Market Overview:

Marketing automation, a component of CRM (Customer relationship management), refers to any platform or software which helps aid and automate the execution of core marketing tasks for companies. Marketing automation software is crucial to an organization's success as it directly relates to improving the ROI, customer retention and engagement rates, and lead generation. Automating redundant and manual tasks has always been the priority of the marketing industry, especially since it cuts down man-hours, and thus, is both cost-effective and practical.

Based on the previous year's report, the automation software market is expected to register a 13.9% CAGR for the period 2019-2024. The 3.3 million USD market share that it currently holds is also expected to grow to almost 6.4 million USD. This exponential growth can be attributed to the increasingly complex requirements of the marketing space, need for personalized marketing and ever-evolving processes.

Technological advancements such as AI/ML and AR/VR have given this market a definite edge. With the usage of these technologies, marketing automation software has become much more intelligent and is able to span across a variety of markets. It is set to power entire marketing campaigns with minimal human supervision.

Major players in the global Automation Software market include:

SAS Institute, Hubspot Inc, Hatchbuck., Act-On Software, SalesForce, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle, Vista Equity Partner, Cognizant Technology Solution, Synchronous Technologies Inc., Adobe Systems, Insidesales.com Inc, Infusionsoft



Segmentation:

Automation software helps streamline a variety of marketing-oriented tasks such as Campaign Management, Email Marketing, Mobile Application, Inbound Marketing, Lead Nurturing, and Lead Scoring, Reporting and Analytics, and Social Media Marketing. These are used by both large, small, and medium-sized businesses, thus having a wide market scope. On the basis of growth, the retail and consumer goods segment is expected to show the highest CAGR growth, while the software segment is expected to have the largest market share.

Regional Overview:

Currently, New Zealand and Australia lead the global market for automation software. Even though this industry shows a steady increase in market share across all the regions, APAC's CAGR is projected to grow at an exponential rate, which will dominate the entire market. Key players are scattered across the This report aims to cover analysis on revenue, price, and gross margin of the global markets, segmented by key players, their profiles, margins, recent developments and key strategies of Automation Software in each region. Investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain, and the entire competitive landscape of the major regions are also covered in this in-depth study.

Industry News:

With the usage of technologies such as AI/ML, companies such as Sherpa and ActiveDemand aim to deliver a more personalized experience by connecting to target prospects and understanding their needs. The focus has also shifted to high-security frameworks for the critical data that these software handle. Cloud software such as Salesforce is also expanding with numerous Fortune 500 Companies such as Dell, Uniliver, and so on.

