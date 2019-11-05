2019 Report: Top 30 Innovative Endoscopy Product Profiles - Innovator Profiles & Innovation Hotspots
The "Top 30 Innovative Endoscopy Product Profiles, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for endoscopy devices is expected to grow from $43.4 billion in 2018 to $45.95 billion in 2019, representing a year-on-year growth rate of just 6.6%.
This study covers profiles of the following endoscopy innovator companies, innovation hotspots in the endoscopy area, and key growth opportunities.
Each profile covers aspects of business: company overview, key statistics, company ownership, and funding details; product portfolio: key features and product attributes, appropriate imagery, approvals, enhancements, other specifications, pricing models; and also information on key partnerships, agreements, and growth strategy - to the extent publicly available, or can be discerned from other public information.
Market Highlights
The endoscopy devices market, like most of the medical devices industry, is expected to experience slowing growth rates, in the traditional markets, across the flexible and rigid endoscopy, equipment, and accessories segments.
The top-ranked manufacturers like Olympus Corp, Karl Storz, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic and Boston Scientific are seeking new ways of competitive differentiation to help boost their growth in this market, by developing capabilities that are synergistic to their own portfolios and therefore can provide unique value propositions in endoscopy.
The question remains, how can they boost growth further, and capture higher market shares? The answer lies in innovation being driven predominantly by start-ups that attempt to transform endoscopy with the power of novel technologies.
Endoscopy is now seeing a new wave of innovation, unlike another seen before. The start-up boom, innovative technology developments such as artificial intelligence (AI), and the need for incumbents to think beyond product enhancements for competitive differentiation have all resulted in several new innovative products. The report has identified between 50 and 60 such innovative products for the endoscopy space, and has profiled the top 30 such products and their manufacturers.
The range of products covered include new endoscopy products, AI-enabled image analysis solutions, robotic solutions, advanced visualization solutions, and even therapy products for endoscopy. Some of these products have received regulatory approvals as well, in the United States, Canada, Europe, and even in some Asian countries, while the others are yet to receive any approval. These products, summarized in the study, are sure to change the paradigm of endoscopy in the near future.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Executive Summary - Product Overview
Market Overview
- Innovation Timeline in the Endoscopy Market
- Novel Innovation Areas - A Shifting Focus
- Emerging Innovation Ecosystem - Start-ups and OEMs
Product and Company Profiles
Profile 1: NinePoint Medical
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio
- NvisionVLE Imaging System - Product Attributes
- Key Partnerships and Agreements
- Growth Strategy
Profile 2 - SpectraScience
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio
- WavSTAT4 Optical Biopsy System - Product Attributes
- Key Partnerships and Agreements
- WavSTAT4 Optical Biopsy System - Growth Strategy
Profile 3 - Avantis Medical Systems Inc.
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Third Eye Panoramic Device - Product Attributes
- Key Partnerships and Agreements
- Growth Strategy
Profile 4 - Transenterix
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Product Attributes
- Key Partnerships and Agreements
- Growth Strategy
Profile 5 - RFPi Inc.
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio
- iCertainty - Product Attributes
- Key Partnerships and Agreements
- Growth Strategy
Profile 6 - Virtual Incision Corporation
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Product Attributes
- Key Partnerships and Agreements
- Growth Strategy
Profile 7 - MedicalTek Co. Ltd.
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Product Attributes
- Key Partnerships and Agreements
- Growth Strategy
Profile 8 - CTA
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Product Attributes
- Key Partnerships and Agreements
- Growth Strategy
Profile 9 - 4Quant
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Product Attributes
- Key Partnerships and Agreements
- Growth Strategy
Profile 10 - Perceive3D
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Product Attributes
- Key Partnerships and Agreements
- Growth Strategy
Profile 11 - 3D Integrated
- Business Overview
Profile 12- Virgo AI
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Growth Strategy
Profile 13 - Check-Cap
- Business Overview
- Growth Strategy
Profile 14- Lumendi
- Business Overview
- Growth Strategy
Profile 15 - Interscope Inc.
- Business Overview
- Growth Strategy
Profile 16 - Ambu
- Business Overview
- Growth Strategy
Profile 17 - Creo Medical
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Growth Strategy
Profile 18 - Norgine B.V.
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Growth Strategy
Profile 19 - GI View Ltd.
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Growth Strategy
Profile 20 - Motus GI
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Growth Strategy
Profile 21 - Boston Scientific
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio, Growth Strategy
- Growth Strategy
Profile 22 - Ovesco
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Growth Strategy
Profile 23 - Saneso
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio, Growth Strategy
- Growth Strategy
Profile 24 - Docbot
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio, Growth Strategy
- Growth Strategy
Profile 25 - Cook Medical
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio, Growth Strategy
- Growth Strategy
Profile 26 - Auris Health (JnJ)
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio, Growth Strategy
- Growth Strategy
Profile 27 - VTM Technologies
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio, Growth Strategy
Profile 28 - Surgical Synergy
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio, Growth Strategy
Profile 29 - Mirai Medical
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio, Growth Strategy
Profile 30 - Xion Medical
- Business Overview
- Product Portfolio, Growth Strategy
- Growth Strategy
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Identifying Innovation Hotspots
- Growth Opportunity 1 - AI-Enabled Endoscopy Image Analysis
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Robotics
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Endoscopy Products
