GCC Commercial Display Market Outlook Report, 2019-2025 - Government Initiatives are Expected to Create New Avenues for Commercial Display Applications

The GCC Commercial Display Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025.



This report comprehensively covers the market by types, display technologies, applications, verticals and countries.

The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Construction of multiple economic cities, hotels, entertainment parks, medical cities, transportation networks and malls on account of implementation of several government initiatives such as Dubai Vision 2020 and Saudi Arabia National Vision 2030 are expected to strengthen the commercial display market in the GCC region.

Government initiatives, such as Qatar National Vision 2030, Saudi Vision 2030 and Dubai Vision 2021, are expected to create new avenues for the application of commercial displays for multiple purposes such as presenting advertisements and other information, particularly in the retail, transportation, healthcare and sporting event segments.

By display type, the video wall display segment accounted for the majority of the revenue share in the overall commercial display market in 2018 owing to a high number of installations of such commercial display screens in major infrastructural projects in the retail and hospitality domains in the region.

Moreover, the retail, hospitality and transportation application segments of the commercial display market of several GCC countries would grow significantly during the forecast period as the public infrastructure sector in these countries is predicted to flourish in the coming years. Some of the key players in the GCC commercial display market include LG, Samsung, BenQ, Sharp and others.

Markets Covered

By Display Types

Single Screens

Video Walls or Multi-Screen

Kiosk

By Technology

LED

OLED

QLED

By Applications

Indoor

Outdoor

By Verticals

Transportation

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

Banks & Financial Institutions (BFSI)

Commercial Offices & Buildings

Others (Education, Entertainment)

By Country

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

Companies Mentioned



BenQ Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

NEC Display Solutions Europe GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Pixcom Technologies LLC

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

