Natural Vitamin E Market is Expected to Exhibit 7.54% CAGR, Surge in Demand for Natural Additives to Boost Market: Fortune Business Insights

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune Business Insights foresees the global Natural Vitamin E Market size to witness exponential growth on account of the collaborative efforts taken by companies in their new report. For instance, a company collaboration was announced between DSM and Nenter & Co. Inc. in China on January 2019. In this deal DSM will own about 75% of the shareholding including all production and related assets for Natural Vitamin E in the collab company.

The report on natural vitamin E industry by Fortune Business Insights is titled, “Natural Vitamin E Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Tocopherols, and Tocotrienols), Application (Dietary Supplements, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026.” According to the report, the market is anticipated to witness progressive growth and rise from a value of USD 672.18 Million to USD 1,187.59 Million. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026 and the market is prognosticated to grow at a CAGR of 7.54%. Based on type, the market is dominated by tocopherols on account of its high functionality.



The report offers qualitative and quantitative approach to the global market with prime emphasis on growth drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. It also offers insights into innovations that will help market vendors chalk out strategies and invest accordingly in the forecast duration for better outcomes.

List of the companies operating in the global natural vitamin E market share include;

Nature's Bounty Co.

Healthful International Co., Ltd. (HSF)

Amway Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Puritan's Pride

Organic Technologies

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

BASF SE



Rising Awareness about Health Benefits of Natural Vitamin E to promote Growth

The rise in demand for natural vitamin E from the geriatric nutrition is a major factor increasing the demand for Natural Vitamin E capsules. It is used excessively in geriatric supplements claiming itself to help address vitamin deficiency. Rise in awareness about the importance of vitamins in the body, supported with regulatory authorities are also aiding to the expansion of the market for Natural Vitamin E in food.

Natural Vitamin E sources can be found in various food items such as corn products, fats, eggs, milk, oily fish, cheese, and others. The increasing demand for Natural Vitamin E food supplements, coupled with the surge in awareness among consumers about the benefits of consuming food rich in Natural Vitamin E sources, will also boost the market globally. Besides this, the increasing demand for natural additives and ingredients is also increasing the demand for products guaranteeing Natural Vitamin E content in them. Furthermore, the rise in beauty standards and the popularity of using natural ingredients to enhance and maintain the natural beauty is also promoting the growth of Natural Vitamin E sources in the market.

On the flipside, high cost associated with natural sources of Natural Vitamin E may cause hindrance to the growth of the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the increasing awareness about multiple benefits offered by Natural Vitamin E products is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecast duration.

Use of natural vitamin E in Cosmeceuticals Will Help North America Witness Steady Growth

As per natural vitamin e market trends, Asia Pacific is currently holding the geographical dominance. This is owing to the immense growth of the market in India and China market. The rise in demand for nutraceuticals and vitamins in the Indian market has witness high growth rate and will help the regional market earn attractive revenue. Furthermore, multinational companies are trying to expand their market in untouched areas of Asia Pacific in order to set their bases and earn large revenue during the forecast period. This is further anticipated to help Asia continue its dominance in the coming years.



On the other side, North America market is growing at a steady pace with U.S. as the leading consumer of Natural Vitamin E capsules for skin. The use of Natural Vitamin E in cosmetic products and fortified foods are further expected to help this region grow remarkably.

