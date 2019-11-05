2019 Study on China's Investments in the United States & European Tier 1 & Tier 2 Automotive Suppliers
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China's investments in the U.S. and European Tier 1 and Tier 2 Automotive Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of China's investments in the U.S. and European tier 1 and tier 2 automotive suppliers. It contains data corresponding to total investments from Chinese companies in the U.S. states and their impact on American jobs creation.
Report Scope
- Details of the bilateral trade relationship between the U.S. and China, and reaction to tariffs
- Graphics highlighting the importance of the transatlantic automotive trade for both the E.U. and U.S. economies; and underlying perspectives of Japan and the E.U.
- Profile descriptions of the key tier 1 automotive companies
Companies Mentioned
- Adient
- Auria Solutions
- Faurecia
- Grupo Antolin
- International Automotive Components (IAC)
- Joyson Safety Systems
- Tachi-S
- Toyota Boshoku
- Yafeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI)
- ZF TRW
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Recent Trump Administration Moves
- Reaction to Tariffs
Chapter 2 Background
- China's Rise
Chapter 3 Textile-Based Components
- Carpet, Interior Trim and Headliners
- Passive Safety: Airbags and Seatbelts
- Seating
- Insulation, NVH Materials and Exterior Textile Parts
- Tire Cord
- Textiles as Reinforcements in Composite Parts
- Filtration: Cabin and Engine
Chapter 4 Five Key Tier 1 Companies
- Adient
- Auria Solutions
- International Automotive Components (IAC)
- Joyson Safety Systems
- Yafeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI)
Chapter 5 Case Study: Impact of Chinese Investments in Michigan and North Carolina
- Michigan
- North Carolina
Chapter 6 The European Union Perspective
- Key Suppliers of Textile-Based Automotive Components with Extensive Operations in the U.S.
- Faurecia
- Grupo Antolin
- ZF TRW
Chapter 7 Japan's Perspective
- Typical Tier 1 Japanese Suppliers of Textile-Based Automotive Components
- Tachi-S
- Toyota Boshoku
Chapter 8 Conclusion
