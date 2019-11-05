2019 Study on China's Investments in the United States & European Tier 1 & Tier 2 Automotive Suppliers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China's investments in the U.S. and European Tier 1 and Tier 2 Automotive Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of China's investments in the U.S. and European tier 1 and tier 2 automotive suppliers. It contains data corresponding to total investments from Chinese companies in the U.S. states and their impact on American jobs creation.



Report Scope



Details of the bilateral trade relationship between the U.S. and China, and reaction to tariffs

Graphics highlighting the importance of the transatlantic automotive trade for both the E.U. and U.S. economies; and underlying perspectives of Japan and the E.U.

Profile descriptions of the key tier 1 automotive companies

Companies Mentioned



Adient

Auria Solutions

Faurecia

Grupo Antolin

International Automotive Components (IAC)

Joyson Safety Systems

Tachi-S

Toyota Boshoku

Yafeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI)

ZF TRW

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Recent Trump Administration Moves

Reaction to Tariffs

Chapter 2 Background

China's Rise

Chapter 3 Textile-Based Components

Carpet, Interior Trim and Headliners

Passive Safety: Airbags and Seatbelts

Seating

Insulation, NVH Materials and Exterior Textile Parts

Tire Cord

Textiles as Reinforcements in Composite Parts

Filtration: Cabin and Engine

Chapter 4 Five Key Tier 1 Companies

Adient

Auria Solutions

International Automotive Components (IAC)

Joyson Safety Systems

Yafeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI)

Chapter 5 Case Study: Impact of Chinese Investments in Michigan and North Carolina

Michigan

North Carolina

Chapter 6 The European Union Perspective

Key Suppliers of Textile-Based Automotive Components with Extensive Operations in the U.S.

Faurecia

Grupo Antolin

ZF TRW

Chapter 7 Japan's Perspective

Typical Tier 1 Japanese Suppliers of Textile-Based Automotive Components

Tachi-S

Toyota Boshoku

Chapter 8 Conclusion



