2019 Study on China's Investments in the United States & European Tier 1 & Tier 2 Automotive Suppliers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China's investments in the U.S. and European Tier 1 and Tier 2 Automotive Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of China's investments in the U.S. and European tier 1 and tier 2 automotive suppliers. It contains data corresponding to total investments from Chinese companies in the U.S. states and their impact on American jobs creation.

Report Scope

  • Details of the bilateral trade relationship between the U.S. and China, and reaction to tariffs
  • Graphics highlighting the importance of the transatlantic automotive trade for both the E.U. and U.S. economies; and underlying perspectives of Japan and the E.U.
  • Profile descriptions of the key tier 1 automotive companies

Companies Mentioned

  • Adient
  • Auria Solutions
  • Faurecia
  • Grupo Antolin
  • International Automotive Components (IAC)
  • Joyson Safety Systems
  • Tachi-S
  • Toyota Boshoku
  • Yafeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI)
  • ZF TRW

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Recent Trump Administration Moves
  • Reaction to Tariffs

Chapter 2 Background

  • China's Rise

Chapter 3 Textile-Based Components

  • Carpet, Interior Trim and Headliners
  • Passive Safety: Airbags and Seatbelts
  • Seating
  • Insulation, NVH Materials and Exterior Textile Parts
  • Tire Cord
  • Textiles as Reinforcements in Composite Parts
  • Filtration: Cabin and Engine

Chapter 4 Five Key Tier 1 Companies

  • Adient
  • Auria Solutions
  • International Automotive Components (IAC)
  • Joyson Safety Systems
  • Yafeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI)

Chapter 5 Case Study: Impact of Chinese Investments in Michigan and North Carolina

  • Michigan
  • North Carolina

Chapter 6 The European Union Perspective

  • Key Suppliers of Textile-Based Automotive Components with Extensive Operations in the U.S.
  • Faurecia
  • Grupo Antolin
  • ZF TRW

Chapter 7 Japan's Perspective

  • Typical Tier 1 Japanese Suppliers of Textile-Based Automotive Components
  • Tachi-S
  • Toyota Boshoku

Chapter 8 Conclusion

