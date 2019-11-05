Aircraft Fuel Market - Global Industry Growth, Opportunities and Forecast – 2025

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adaptation of air travel by middle-income groups said to be the major factor behind the growth. Government initiatives are helping the industry to promote air travel. The increased purchasing power of middle class helps the industry to grow in the near future. As the number of aircraft is increasing, the fuel demand is increasing too.

The decision of the Europian Commission to reduce carbon footprint is encouraging biofuel adaptation in the industry. The report claimed that the initiative by EC would have a larger impact on the Aircraft Fuel industry and termed it as a trend setter.

A study suggests that the industry is expected to show a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6% during the 2019-2025 period. The study also revealed that in terms of market size, the global Aircraft Fuel industry would reach 954 million USD by 2025. Currently, the market stands at 869 million USD.

Air travel used to be expensive and only accessible by the upper class of society. But during last decade, the industry got a much-needed push to break the barrier. As a result, the number of air travelers estimated to increase by 75% between 2005 to 2016. Emerging countries like China and India are performing exceptionally well in this sector owing to the increasing demand for air travel. As a result, service providers are upgrading their existing aircraft and rapidly buying new aircraft to address the increasing demand.



Segmentation of Global Aircraft Fuel Market

The market can be segmented into, by type, by application, and by region.

Based on aircraft fuel Type, the market is segmented into Avgas and Jet Fuel.

Among both, Jet fuel captured the largest market share. The jet fuel market is anticipated to show a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% by 2022.

By Application, the global market of Aircraft Fuel can be divided into Civil and Military.

The civil segment has the largest market share and expected to lead the industry during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Segmentation of Global Aircraft Fuel Market

The geographical segmentation of the global Aircraft Fuel industry includes many regions and countries. Some of the focused regions are North America, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, India, Japan, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, the Middle East & African region, South Africa, Turkey, Egypt, and GCC countries.

The Indo Pacific region is anticipated to lead the chart in terms of market share owing to the presence of populated countries like India and China. Government initiatives like UDAN are boosting the air travel market in the region.

Current Happenings in Global Aircraft Fuel Market

The aviation industry is expected to cut greenhouse gas emissions to half by 2050. The claim is impractical as the carbon emission is increasing day by day and there is no sign of reduction.

Recently a consortium of companies is testing a no-carbon fuel at the Hague airport, Rotterdam. If testing is successful, the fuel has the potential to change the dynamics of the aviation industry as a whole. The fuel will be commercially available once the test becomes successful.

