Egg Powder Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Egg Powder Market 2019

Market Overview

Egg powder is derived from spray-dried or dehydrated eggs. Spray drying involves exposing eggs to hot gas rapidly while dehydration removes the water content from eggs at a high temperature. Converting eggs into egg powder increases its shelf life. Given that eggs are the least expensive source of proteins, and it is widely used by in bakery and confectionery products, the market for egg powder is set to expand significantly.

The following top manufacturers covered in this report

Ovostar Union

Adriaan Goede

Rose Acre Farms

Rembrandt Enterprises

Pulviver

Wulro

Agroholding Avangard

Deb-El Foods

Sanovo Egg

Venky’s

Ovobel Foods

Bouwhuis Enthoven

Igreca

Henningsen Foods

Oskaloosa Foods

Derovo

Ballas Egg

Interovo Egg

Farm Pride Food

SKM EGG Products

As per the data collected through various sources, the egg powder industry is expected to touch the market value of approximately $1,400 million by 2024, which translates to a CAGR of nearly 4.78%! However, the rise in sensitivity to eggs and egg products may pose an obstacle to the growth of the industry.

The global egg powder market may be segmented on the basis of type and application. Depending on the type, the market for egg powder can be classified as:

Whole Egg Powder: Egg powder containing whole egg

Egg Yolk Powder: Egg powder containing only the yolk

Egg Albumen Powder: Egg powder containing only the albumin (egg whites)

Egg Powder Mix

Further, the segmentation on the basis application of egg powder could be done as food, personal care & cosmetics, nutraceuticals & pharma, animal feed & pet food, and HoReCa (Hotel/Restaurant/Cafe).

Regional Analysis

The key regions studied for this report include:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

At present, Europe dominates the egg powder market with Spain, Italy, France, and Poland, leading the production of egg powder. In terms of market, the Asia-Pacific region generates the greatest demand for egg powder.

Industry News

With rising awareness about fitness and health, the egg powder market is expected to boom as a rich source of protein. Products like MRM Egg White Protein, Source Nutrition Egg White Protein, and Smart138 Egg White Protein are featuring prominently in fitness and grocery stores and flying off the shelves.

