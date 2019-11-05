Egg Powder Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
Market Overview
Egg powder is derived from spray-dried or dehydrated eggs. Spray drying involves exposing eggs to hot gas rapidly while dehydration removes the water content from eggs at a high temperature. Converting eggs into egg powder increases its shelf life. Given that eggs are the least expensive source of proteins, and it is widely used by in bakery and confectionery products, the market for egg powder is set to expand significantly.
As per the data collected through various sources, the egg powder industry is expected to touch the market value of approximately $1,400 million by 2024, which translates to a CAGR of nearly 4.78%! However, the rise in sensitivity to eggs and egg products may pose an obstacle to the growth of the industry.
The global egg powder market may be segmented on the basis of type and application. Depending on the type, the market for egg powder can be classified as:
Whole Egg Powder: Egg powder containing whole egg
Egg Yolk Powder: Egg powder containing only the yolk
Egg Albumen Powder: Egg powder containing only the albumin (egg whites)
Egg Powder Mix
Further, the segmentation on the basis application of egg powder could be done as food, personal care & cosmetics, nutraceuticals & pharma, animal feed & pet food, and HoReCa (Hotel/Restaurant/Cafe).
Regional Analysis
The key regions studied for this report include:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
At present, Europe dominates the egg powder market with Spain, Italy, France, and Poland, leading the production of egg powder. In terms of market, the Asia-Pacific region generates the greatest demand for egg powder.
Industry News
With rising awareness about fitness and health, the egg powder market is expected to boom as a rich source of protein. Products like MRM Egg White Protein, Source Nutrition Egg White Protein, and Smart138 Egg White Protein are featuring prominently in fitness and grocery stores and flying off the shelves.
