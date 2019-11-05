United States Lymphedema Market Outlook, 2019-2023 - Escalating Healthcare Expenditure & Rising Prevalence of Arthritis is Driving the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Lymphedema Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Lymphedema market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023).

The market is expected to be driven by various growth-enhancing factors such as growing prevalence of breast cancer, increasing obesity, rise in urban population, escalating healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of arthritis, and surge in disposable income. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are high cost involved, improvement in cancer treatment, and lack of awareness.



The major players dominating the US Lymphedema market are Tactile Systems Technology, Bio Compression System, Lympha Press (Mego Afek) and Essity (BSN Medical). The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.



This report provides analysis of the US lymphedema market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, number of patients and penetration, number of patients diagnosed, patients by causes and demographics, etc. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the US Pneumatic Compression Device (PCD) market, by value, by device adoption, by average selling price, etc.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US lymphedema market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth pattern, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



