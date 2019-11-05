Outlook on the World's 5G Equipment Market, 2019-2023 - Emerging Industrial Robotics & Upsurge in IoT Connected Devices is Driving the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Equipment Market: Size, Trends, Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 5G equipment market is anticipated to surge with a poised growth rate during the forecasted period (2019-2023).

The growth of global 5G equipment market would be supported by numerous growth drivers such as rising global population, growing smartphone penetration, increasing number of internet users, upsurge in the Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices, rising data traffic and emerging industrial robots.

However, the growth of global 5G equipment market is being hampered by various challenges. Some of the prominent challenges faced by the market are an external risk, range limitation and high setup cost.

The major players dominating the 5G equipment market are Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Ericsson, ZTE Corporation and Nokia Corporation. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Report Coverage



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the 5G equipment market including a detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides analysis of the 5G equipment market by value, by segment and by region. The report further provides detailed segment analysis and regional analysis of the global 5G equipment market by value.



Moreover, the report also evaluates the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall 5G equipment market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Telecommunication: An Overview

2.2 Telecommunication Network Architecture: An Overview

2.3 Mobile Wireless Communication: An Overview

2.3.1 Wireless Communication

2.4 5G Network: An Overview

2.5 Advantages and Disadvantages of 5G Telecommunication Network



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global 5G Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global 5G Market by Value

3.2 Global 5G Equipment Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global 5G Equipment Market by Value

3.2.2 Global 5G Equipment Market by Segment (Macro Cell, Small Cell and Others)

3.2.3 Global 5G Equipment Market by Region (North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific)

3.3 Global 5G Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

3.3.1 Global 5G Macro Cell Market by Value

3.3.2 Global 5G Small Cell Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Other 5G Network Equipment Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America 5G Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America 5G Equipment Market by Value

4.2 Europe 5G Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe 5G Equipment Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific 5G Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific 5G Equipment Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Global Population

5.1.2 Growing Smartphone Penetration

5.1.3 Increasing Number of Internet Users

5.1.4 Upsurge in the Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices

5.1.5 Rising Data Traffic

5.1.6 Emerging Industrial Robotics

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 External Risk

5.2.2 Range Limitation

5.2.3 High Setup Cost

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Rising 5G Smartphone Penetration

5.3.2 Development of Autonomous Cars

5.3.3 Massive MIMO

5.3.4 Beamforming

5.3.5 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN)

5.3.6 Software Defined Networking (SDN)

5.3.7 Involvement of 5G in Healthcare



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global 5G Equipment Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Telecom Equipment Market by Players

6.3 Global Telecom Equipment Exports Market Players by Share

6.4 Global Wireless Telecom Equipment Market Players by Share



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategy



Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Ericsson

ZTE Corporation

Nokia Corporation

