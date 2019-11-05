Dry Honey Market 2018 – Industry Demand, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Market Overview

Dry honey is a versatile product used as a sugar substitute. It is especially popular among fitness enthusiasts as an alternative to refined sugar. The retail name for dried honey is honey powder or crystal honey. It is manufactured by dehydrating liquid honey. The resulting powder has an increased shelf life when compared to its liquid form, and as a result, the food storage industry has adopted it into its ranks. The versatility in its applications has given an additional boost to its popularity.

The global market is expected to keep growing due to the enormous interest this product has garnered from the healthcare domain and the food and beverages industry in particular. Dry honey has found increased uses in the baking and dessert markets. With a significant emphasis on healthy living in recent times, the practice of using honey instead of sugar is gaining recognition. The use of honey as a preservative opens up the market for new applications.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill Inc.

ADM

Nestle

Norevo

Ingredion

Tate & Lyle

Agrana Group

Avebe

Nowamyl

Woodland Foods

Augason Farms

Segmentation

The fast pace at which the global market of dry honey is growing is revealed when a study of this market is done in-depth. Since honey is an excellent source of energy, the use of dry honey in various streams has expanded with increased focus from athletes and the fitness industry. Increased focus on health has also revealed a demand for honey as it provides improvement to the immune system and protects from commonly occurring illnesses.

By type, dry honey is differentiated into granulated honey and powdered honey. The process for manufacturing both types is the same. Liquid honey is dehydrated and processed into granules, which is further processed into a powder.

By application, dry honey can be used in everything in which sugar is used. The use of dry honey is vastly seen in the baked goods industry with honey proving to be a healthier alternative to sugar, without compromising on the taste of products. Studies show that unlike liquid honey, dry honey does not compromise the consistency when used in place of sugar, and it is inexpensive when compared to refined sugar.

Regional Analysis

Looking from a regional perspective, the focus of the study is on the prominence of dry honey in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. Analysis has been conducted for each region specifically to study and scrutinize the impact of how various demographics play into the product's consumption. While the developed nations of North America and Europe being more advanced in the procurement and use of dry honey, the developing countries are not too far behind.

Industry News

The market report comprises the analysis of import and export of raw materials required for manufacturing the dry honey along with the demand in the market for the final product. SWOT analysis of the leading players in the industry, along with the market share of each company is conducted to assess the growth potential of dry honey. With honeybee colonies being on the decline, and an increase in the DIY aspect with respect to dehydrating honey, this has had an impact on the investment potential in this market.

