Parental Control Software Market Grow to USD 3,702.94 Million With Registering a CAGR of 10.2% by 2026: Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research recently published report on Parental Control Software Market is expected to register a Healthy CAGR in the Forecast Period of 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Parental Control Software Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Parental Control Software Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.



Global Parental Control Software Market is driven by increasing demand for safety of children from viewing explicit content, which is projecting a rise in the estimated value from USD 1,741.33 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3,702.94 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Following Are Companies Mentioned in Global Parental Control Software Market

ATT Inc.

Bitdefender

CLEAN ROUTER Crunchbase Inc.

Webroot Inc.

D-Link Corporation

JS Foundation

Google LLC

AO Kaspersky Lab

McAfee LLC

Mobicip LLC

Content Watch Holdings Inc.

Verizon



NETGEAR OpenDNS

Safe Kids Inc

T-MOBILE USA, Inc.

Global Parental Control Software Market Report studies the industry abilities for each geographical region based on the customer purchasing patterns, macroeconomic parameters, development rate, and market demand and supply states.

The Parental Control Software Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

The Global Parental Control Software Market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles.

Key Developments in the Market: Global Parental Control Software Market

In November 2018, Google launches family link in India, which is the parental control software. This will help google to penetrate the parental software in one of the fastest developing economy of the world and increases the scope of business.

In March 2018, Apple launched a new family’s page that will put all the parental tools at one single place. This will help in restraining people to get young people to get addicted towards the smart phone & internet.

Market Definition: Global Parental Control Software Market

Parental control software can be defined as software, which enables the user (typically parents) to restrain or to safeguard the other user (typically a child) to view any unnecessary content on the internet or on the system. This software includes content filters, channel blockers and many other features, which stop an individual to surf to that content.

Market Drivers:

Rise in the usage of social media platform & cybercrimes results in the harassment of an individual virtually

Growing infrastructure of internet & smartphone communications devices across the globe results in the rising demand of this software to safeguard their children.

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness of such type of software.

Lack of technological infrastructure in many countries for applicability of parental control software.

Global Parental Control Software Market Segmentation:

By Deployment Type

º On-Premises

º Cloud



º On-Premises º Cloud By Platform

º Windows

º Android

º IOS

º Others



º Windows º Android º IOS º Others By Type

º Smart Phones

º Computers

º Tablets

º Others



º Smart Phones º Computers º Tablets º Others By End-Users

º Educational Institutes

º Residential

º Commercial



º Educational Institutes º Residential º Commercial By Geography

º North America

º South America

º Europe

º Asia-Pacific

º Middle East and Africa

