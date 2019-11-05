ORBCOMM Supports Industry Transition to Controlled Atmosphere Containers for Refrigerated Cargo Transport

Launches enhanced refrigerated container monitoring platform with advanced technology to enable remote command and control of new, energy-efficient containers

/EIN News/ -- ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced the latest release of its ReeferConnect and VesselConnect platforms, which have been extended to manage the intermodal industry’s new, energy-efficient Controlled Atmosphere containers. ORBCOMM is introducing this new application feature set at Intermodal Europe, the world-leading exhibition and conference spanning all areas of container transport and logistics across road, rail and sea, in Hamburg, Germany from November 5-7, 2019.

Controlled Atmosphere containers utilize sophisticated technology for atmosphere control by regulating carbon dioxide, oxygen and nitrogen levels, enhancing the quality and shelf life of perishable produce. These state-of-the-art containers create an optimum atmosphere that enables high respiratory produce, such as bananas and avocados, to be transported further and over a longer time period, while still arriving in fresh and pristine condition for the supermarket shelves. ORBCOMM has fully implemented the Controlled Atmosphere technology into its ReeferConnect and VesselConnect platforms for leading OEMs Daikin and StarCool, enabling remote command and control of their containers, including setting the Controlled Atmosphere functionality, initiating pre-trip inspections and accessing data logs.

“ORBCOMM is committed to maintaining its position as a leader and innovator in the industrial IoT by continuing to develop new technologies and expanding the capabilities across our solution portfolio to meet our customers’ evolving needs and market challenges,” said Marc Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of ORBCOMM Inc. “With the technology advancements we’ve made in refrigerated cargo transport, we are the first IoT company to support Controlled Atmosphere containers, which will take intermodal operations to a higher level of operational efficiency and compliance, while ensuring optimal care for high-value, perishable cargo.”

For more information on ORBCOMM’s refrigerated container monitoring solutions, please visit https://www.orbcomm.com/intermodal or stop by Stand B84 at Intermodal Europe in Hamburg, Germany from November 5-7, 2019.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

