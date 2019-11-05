Food Safety Testing Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Latest Research: 2019 Global Food Safety Testing Market Report

Market overview

The Global Food Safety Testing market is expected to grow from USD 17.0 billion in 2018 to USD 24.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The demand for convenience and packaged food products, the frequent outbreaks of chemical contamination in food processing industries, and an increase in consumer awareness about food safety are factors attributed to the growth of the market. Increase in global outbreaks of foodborne illnesses and globalization in food trade are the major factors driving the demand for food safety testing services.

Across the world, foodborne diseases such as non-typhoidal salmonella are a public health concern in both developed and developing countries. Other diseases like typhoid fever and cholera caused by pathogenic E.coli are more prominent in underdeveloped countries. In developed countries, campylobacter is an important pathogen.

Due to the large impact of the foodborne diseases, food safety norms have been put in place which aim to prevent food from becoming contaminated and cause poisoning. Food safety includes prepping, handling, and storing food in an optimum way to best reduce the risk of diseases which impact an individual’s health.

Segmentation

The Global Food Safety Testing market is segmented by contaminants, technology, food tested, and region.

On the basis of contaminants, the market is split into pathogen [salmonella, listeria, E. coli, campylobacter, and others (bacillus, staphylococcus, clostridium, shigella, listeria, yersinia, and vibrio)], GMOs, allergens, agriculture chemicals, toxins, pesticides, heavy metals, and others (veterinary drug residue and processing-induced chemicals).

Pathogen testing holds the largest share in the Global Food Safety Testing market.

In terms of the method or technology used, the Global Food Safety Testing market is categorized into traditional microbiology, immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics, and rapid methods (convenience-based, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunoassay, and chromatography & spectrometry).

Immunodiagnostics is expected to be a prevailing technology in the years to come.

With respect to the food tested, the market is categorized into meat, poultry, seafood, dairy products, processed food, fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, and others (nuts, seeds, and spices).

Regional overview

The report provides a country-wise analysis of the regions the Global Food Safety Testing market spans. These include:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Rest of North America)

Europe (Spain, UK, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the Rest of Middle East and Africa)

North America and Western Europe are dominating the Global Food Safety Testing market.

Industry news

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) invested a whooping USD 72.3 million to strengthen food testing infrastructure across the nation. This is expected to contribute to the growth of this market in Asia Pacific.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) mandated norms in the U.S. especially for allergen testing to ensure that contamination is contained.

