Osteoporosis Companies Drugs (Merck, Sanofi, Novartis, Eli Lilly and Amgen) – Global Market Outlook

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Osteoporosis Companies Drugs (Merck, Sanofi, Novartis, Eli Lilly and Amgen)

Market Synopsis

Osteoporosis is a silent dormant disease until it is complicated by fractures that follow situations of minimal trauma or, in some cases, no trauma. The Global Osteoporosis Companies’ Drugs market is expected to be worth more than US$ 40 billion worldwide with China and India together accounting for close to 80% of osteoporosis patients worldwide.

Amgen and Eli Lilly, Merck, Sanofi, and Novartis are dominant players in the Global Osteoporosis Companies’ Drugs market.

Some of the popular root causes for osteoporosis include widespread vitamin D deficiency, changing lifestyles adversely affecting bone health, low calcium intake, increasing prevalence of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, and the global increase in ageing population and life expectancy. These factors are also driving growth in the Global Osteoporosis Companies’ Drugs market.

The Global Osteoporosis Companies’ Drugs market is expected to grow from USD 1.43 billion in 2017 to USD 1.82 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.53% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

With increasing awareness about osteoporotic care and growing investments in drug discovery & development, the market is expected to show continual stable growth across regions worldwide.

Segmentation

The Global Osteoporosis Companies’ Drugs market is segmented by type, application, route of administration, drug class, prominent players, and region.

In terms of type, the market is split into antiresorptive drugs and anabolic drugs.

With respect to application, the market is split into female and male. The female segment is anticipated to hold a larger share of 55.16% due to the increasing risk of hip and wrist fractures in women over the age of 50.

Based on route of administration, the market is classified into oral, injectable, and others, with the oral segment accounting for the highest market share of 56.18%.

In terms of drug class, the market is split into bisphosphates, selective estrogen inhibitors modulator, parathyroid hormone therapy, and others. Bisphosphates, the most commonly prescribed medication for the cure and prevention of osteoporosis, account for the largest market share.

Regional Overview

Geographically, the market spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan India, and the rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (the UAE, South Africa, and the rest of MEA)

North America dominated the market with USD 566.35 million in 2017. Asia Pacific was in the second place.

Industry News

Leading organizations worldwide are attempting to increase their market share via mergers or acquisitions. In 2018, Clinigen Group PLC acquired the global rights to osteoporosis drug Imukin from the original owner Horizon Pharma PLC. However, Horizon will continue to retain the rights to Actimmune, a similar drug, in the US, Canada, and Japan.

In a similar takeover, GlaxoSmithKline PLC completed the acquisition of TESARO, Inc., which is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, with the aim of bolstering its product portfolio and commercial capability in oncology.

