Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provides dates to support school feeding in South Sudan

What: Handover ceremony

Who: Hon. Deng Deng Hoc Yai, Minister of Education and General Instruction

Mary-ellen Mc Groarty, WFP Acting Representative

H.E Ali Hassan Jaafar, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to South Sudan and Sudan

When: Wednesday, 6 November 2019 from 10:00 Hrs – 12:00 Hrs (Pick-up time is 9:30 Hrs)

Where: WFP warehouse in Tongping, near UNMISS

*WFP will provide transport to and from the venue. Pick up points are Juba University, Atla-Bara side and Juba Monitor offices.



