There were 825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,509 in the last 365 days.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provides dates to support school feeding in South Sudan

World Food Programme (WFP) Download logo

What: Handover ceremony

Who: Hon. Deng Deng Hoc Yai, Minister of Education and General Instruction

          Mary-ellen Mc Groarty, WFP Acting Representative

          H.E Ali Hassan Jaafar, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to South Sudan and Sudan

When: Wednesday, 6 November 2019 from 10:00 Hrs – 12:00 Hrs (Pick-up time is 9:30 Hrs)

Where: WFP warehouse in Tongping, near UNMISS

*WFP will provide transport to and from the venue. Pick up points are Juba University, Atla-Bara side and Juba Monitor offices.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Food Programme (WFP).
Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.