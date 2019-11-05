Assistant Secretary Denise Natali to travel to Mozambique and Kenya, November 2-8, 2019

Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations Assistant Secretary Denise Natali is travelling to Maputo, Mozambique, and Nairobi, Kenya, from November 2-8. In Maputo, A/S Natali will meet with officials from the Mozambican government, civil society, international partners, and the business community to discuss collaborative efforts to counter violent extremism and address stabilization challenges. In Nairobi, she will meet with Kenyan government officials, parliamentarians, local leaders, and civil society to assess civilian security and countering violent extremism efforts, and reinforce the U.S. Africa Strategy



