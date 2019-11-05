Automotive Locking System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

New Report on Global Automotive Locking System Market 2019 Edition

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automotive Locking System Industry

Overview:

Automotive Locking System allows access to the authorized person. Inside the car, the driver or the front passenger is only able to lock or unlock all the doors of an automobile. The car is fitted with an Automotive Locking System which is connected to the car’s alarm system. The driver locks the front door and all other door gets locked. By locking or unlocking the driver’s side door all other doors can be locked or unlocked automatically just by pressing the lock or unlock buttons present on the dashboard.

The automotive locking system can be operated with a remote. The buttons are attached to the key. The car can be locked or unlocked using the button on the key. Some buttons are even provided to set off the car alarm present in the remote for safety issues. The automotive locking system helps to lock and unlock the car along with a sound and blinking of light which helps to locate the car. The automotive locking system works on the principle of radio waves.

The automotive locking system is even available without a key. It is an electronic key card. The car detects the key even inside the pocket, bag or hand, etc., when the card is in specific proximity of the car, the car can automatically unlock itself. The start button is used to start the car. The car keeps going as long as the key is inside the vehicle. The market of the Automotive locking system will be gaining huge popularity because of its latest features. The automotive locking system’s technological advancement will take the market ahead.

Segmentation:

The global Automotive Locking System market is segmented based on type into – Powered Automatic Locking System and Manual Locking System. The Powered Automatic Locking System allows the driver or the front passenger to unlock or lock all the doors automatically just by pressing flipping a switch or a button. The door unlocks automatically in the event of an accident where airbags are deployed. Manual Locking System helps to lock or unlock all the doors by locking or unlocking the driver’s side door manually. The global Automotive Locking System market can be segmented based on application into – Passenger Cars, LCVs and M&HCVs

Regional Analysis:

Europe and North America’s Automotive Locking System market will grow rapidly owing to its innovative design and technologically advanced features. Both the region's Automotive Locking System market will show immense growth due to its hi-tech features. South America’s Automotive Locking System market will grow at a fast pace due to the technical advancement in the automobile industry. The Automotive Locking System market in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), will show substantial growth by its technological advancement in the automobile sector. Asia-Pacific (APAC) Automotive Locking System market will witness rapid growth due to the convenience it offers and the security it provides.

Industry News:

May 07, 2019. Apple has won new patent to unlock cars with iPhone. Apple Inc. has won the patent for the technology that allows it to unlock the doors and to start the car with either iPhone or Apple Watch. It also mentions about the software to guess the driver’s intent. The patent also describes a wireless charging pad inside the car that integrates with the electronic locking system of the car.

