Integrated Cannabis Shareholders Agree to a Voluntary Six-Month Hold

Approximately 26 Million Shares Will Be Restricted Until May 1st, 2020

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“Integrated Cannabis” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce it, together with certain shareholders of the Company have entered into a voluntary pooling agreement. The voluntary pooling agreement will restrict the sale of approximately 26 million shares of the Company, representing approximately 20% of the issued and outstanding shares of Integrated Cannabis for six months from the date of the pooling agreement to May 1st, 2020, bringing the total restricted shares outstanding to approximately 66 million shares, which collectively represents approximately 50% of the total outstanding shares of the Company.



About Integrated Cannabis Company

Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc. is a leading cannabis branded products manufacturer based in California & Nevada, the largest and most competitive cannabis markets in the world. The company’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable - that starts with manufacturing high-quality products delivering consistent experiences.

