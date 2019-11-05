Global Base Epoxy Resins Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

A new market study, titled “2019 Global and Regional Base Epoxy Resins Market Research Report Forecast 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Base epoxy resin belongs to a class of oligomeric (a complex composition containing repeating units) materials, which reacts with curing agents and forms thermoset polymer. Thus, an adhesive bond or a joint created with the help of epoxy resin is not only reliable but is also highly resistant to chemical, water, and physical corrosion. Along with its durability, the superior mechanical properties make epoxy resin much in demand. The increase in the demand for epoxy resin could also be attributed to the demand for epoxy-based paints and coatings, and its other uses in the construction and automotive industry.

The global epoxy resin market was valued at $6826 million in 2015 and has registered a CAGR of 6.2%, with estimates of market growth up to $10,264 million. The growing trend for the global base epoxy resin market is expected to sustain for the years to come.

This report has collected publicly available data of the prominent manufacturers and carried out an assessment based on various factors on the following manufacturers:

3M

Aditya Birla

Atul

BASF

DuPont

Cytec Solvay

Huntsman

Kukdo

Momentive Performance Material

Olin

Sika

Segmentation

The base epoxy resin market, on the basis of the type, can be broadly divided as Glycidyl Epoxy and Non-Glycidyl Epoxy. The former is prepared by a condensation reaction of a fixed ratio of a dihydroxy compound, dibasic acid, or diamine and epichlorohydrin. On the other hand, non-glycidyl epoxy is prepared via the peroxidation of olefinic double bonds.

On the basis of application, the market for epoxy resin can be classified into:

Paints & coatings

Wind turbine

Composites

Construction

Electrical & electronics

Adhesives

Others

Amongst the aforementioned applications, paint and coating occupy 40% of the demand for base epoxy resin. Further, with the global shift towards renewable energy, the use of epoxy resin in wind turbines is also a potential market that is worth tapping into.

Regional Analysis

The report assessed the following regional segments:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

It is estimated that for the forecast period, the global market for base epoxy resin is expected to boom at an exponential rate in the Asia Pacific region.

Industry News

A number of DIY (Do-It-Yourself) platforms have brought more awareness into the epoxy resin crafts. In fact, creating furniture and other handy items using epoxy resin has become a viral trend. Following this rising demand, companies like De Woodscape have taken on the task of producing interesting and creative furniture that makes use of base epoxy resin.

