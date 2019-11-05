Global AVR Series Single-Chip Microcomputer Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities 2019

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Report Description:

AVR or Advanced Virtual RISC is a customized architecture designed to embed an executable program on a single cheap for fastest application. The technology eliminates the need for external storage support, which is essential for various small devices like wearable watches, portable medical devices, among others. The AVR series single-chip microcomputer is used for a wide range of devices, including process control devices, fire detection & safety devices, light sensing applications, industrial instrumentation devices, among others.

Additionally, the technology is also widely used in commercial applications, including voltage meter, hand-held metering system, and for measuring revolving objects. The growing advancement in IoT technology is likely to drive tremendous growth for the global AVR series single-chip microcomputer market.

Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4434426-global-avr-series-single-chip-microcomputer-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Segmentation

The in-depth study of the Global AVR series Single-chip microcomputer market will provide investors with a keen understanding of the main factors driving growth. Additionally, the report also presents various potential opportunities, analysis of completion, and challenges. The report is segmented according to the type of microcomputers available in the market, including 4-bit, 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit.

Additionally, the report also peeks inside various sectors, including communication, construction, and industrial, medical, among others. Most sectors promise tremendous opportunities for potential investors in the global AVR series single-chip microcomputers. The rising demand for portable technology, advancement in technology, and future promises like 5G technology are expected to drive growth in the near future.

View Detailed Report at : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4434426-global-avr-series-single-chip-microcomputer-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Regional Analysis

The AVR series single-chip microcomputer market report also covers various main regions of the globe, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The AVR series single-chip microcomputer market is expected to register tremendous growth in North America. The rising integration of automation, portable technology, and foray of tech major like Apple into 5G technology are expected to drive lucrative growth for the market.

Additionally, the market is also projected to witness tremendous growth in the Asia Pacific region. The need to provide access to healthcare to the rural population increased the adoption of portable and hand-held technology in healthcare, and this increased manufacturing activity is expected to drive growth.

Industry News

Researchers from Zurich have developed a new chip that is capable of sensing light, similar to conventional spectrometers. The technology, a 2 cm2 sized chip, promises to advance light-sensing capabilities of single-chip laden devices in a myriad of new applications. The chip can be used with a smartphone and analyzes infrared light by exploiting the electro-optic properties of thin-film lithium niobate.

The new process results in the retrieval of a complete special interferogram. The single-chip microcomputers are widely used for light sensing applications. Moreover, the advent of automation, sensors, and robotics will further increase the use of these chips for light sensing applications in manufacturing as well as other industries like automotive.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of AVR Series Single-Chip Microcomputer in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their AVR Series Single-Chip Microcomputer manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Analog Devices Inc.

Texas Instruments

Infineon

NXP

Microchip

Atmel

ON Semiconductor

IDT (Integrated Device Technology)

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba

ZiLOG

Maxim Integrated

WIZnet

VORAGO Technologies

Cypress Semiconductor

Silicon Laboratories

GHI Electronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

4 Bit

8 Bit

16 Bit

32 Bit

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

About us:

Wise Guy Reports are a part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.