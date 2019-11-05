Artificial Intelligence Market Witnesses Remarkable Growth Opportunities with Rising Adoption of Cloud Services Across the Globe

Key Companies Covered in Artificial intelligence (AI) Market Research Report are Verint Systems Inc. (Next IT Corp), NVIDIA, MicroStrategy, Inc., Baidu, Qlik Technologies Inc., Alphabet (Google Inc.), Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., IBM Corporation, IPsoft, and others

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial intelligence (AI) market is forecast to show exponential growth in the coming years. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the market is likely to exhibit a remarkable CAGR of 33.1% between 2019 and 2026. If this growth rate holds true, the AI market, which was valued at USD 20.67 Billion in 2018, will reach USD 202.57 Billion by the end of 2026. The report is titled “ Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026” and is currently available for sale on the company’s official website.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/artificial-intelligence-market-100114





The study offers insights into a plethora of valuable information on the artificial intelligence market. It reveals potential threats and chief drivers, impacting the market’s growth trajectory. The report offers exclusive data and analysis on the global AI market. It is intended to help stakeholders get a bird’s eye view of the market. It contains analysis of the latest industry developments and profiles some of the leading companies operating in the market. Using industry-leading analytical tools, the report gauge strengths and weaknesses of key players and impact of strategies adopted by them.

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Services Will Enable Growth

In the coming years, world will witness a rising adoption of cloud-based services. This will augment the demand for artificial intelligence. AI offers a perfect mix of technologies to replicate human behaviour’s, enabling seamless integration supply chain data. Furthermore, implementation of artificial intelligence enables efficient and timely delivery of products to customers. In addition to these factors, the rapid proliferation of connected devices will give tailspin to the growth of the artificial intelligence market.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/artificial-intelligence-market-100114





North America Expected to Remain Dominant Market Through the Forecast Period

In the coming years, the demand from artificial intelligence is expected to rise across the globe. The report has segmented the global market into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America in terms of region. Among these regions, North America is forecast to remain dominant through the course of the forecast period. The region often is an early adopted of the latest technologies, which makes it conducive to the growth of the artificial intelligence market. Besides this Europe and Asia Pacific have emerged as lucrative markets for artificial intelligence.

In Asia Pacific the market is expected to gain from the implementation of AI in leading companies across China and India. Furthermore, the increasing use of AI for drug discovery is expected to give significant impetus to the overall market.

Besides analyzing key factors driving growth of the market across various regions, the report also profiles some of the leading companies. These include Verint Systems Inc. (Next IT Corp), NVIDIA, MicroStrategy, Inc., Baidu, Qlik Technologies Inc., Alphabet (Google Inc.), Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., IBM Corporation, IPsoft, and others



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/artificial-intelligence-market-100114





Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Offering (Value) Hardware Software Services By Technology (Value) Computer Vision Machine Learning Natural Language Processing Others By End Use Industry (Value) Healthcare Retail Advertising & Media BFSI Automotive & Transportation Government Manufacturing Others By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Continued..



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/artificial-intelligence-market-100114





Browse Related Reports:

Big Data Technology Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud, Hybrid), By Application (Customer Analytics, Operational Analytics, Fraud Detection and Compliance, Enterprise Data Warehouse Optimization, Others), By End Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Utility, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Industrial Automation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware and Software), By Industry (Discrete Industry and Process Industry), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Blockchain Technology Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Vertical Solutions, Blockchain-as-a-Service), Deployment, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media & Ent., Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel and Transportation), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025



Cyber Security Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel and Transportation, Energy and Utilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026



Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution, Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Others) And Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.