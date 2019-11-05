Vertical Farming Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Vertical Farming Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Report Description:

Vertical Farming is a type of farming where the cultivation of food is carried out in different layers, stacked vertically. This method of cultivation can use the hydroponic, aeroponic growing method, and soil. This type of farming is suitable in the areas where availability of land is quite limited, and there are various challenging environments. This farming method greatly helps deserts, mountainsides towns, and cities to grow vegetables and fruits. This farming generally utilizes natural sunlight as well as artificial light to produce food.

The market report clearly suggests that in the coming years, the global market for this type of farming will grow at an impressive CAGR. In the year 2018, the world market was valued at $ 1922.1 million. But the market experts have predicted that by the end of 2024, the market will reach around USD 2555.7 million. The expected compound annual growth rate will be 8.4 percent from 2019 to 2024. The major region behind this is the growing demand for such farming in different regions.

Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3833740-global-vertical-farming-market-report-2019-history-present-and-future

Launch of advanced harvesting robots, greenhouse roof washers, automatic seed planters, etc. is playing a significant role in lowering the operating cost and boost the revenue in this farming market. The employment of hydroponic enables long-term cultivation of different types of crops produces through this farming. The latest development in the hydroponic sector, to offer facilities to indoor growers, easy to use technology, growth of economics, etc are expected to propel the growth of the global Vertical Farming market in the following years.

Segmentation of Global Market

In this report, the World Vertical Farming market is segmented on the basis of technology, types of crops, structure, application, and regions. By type of technology, it is classified as hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics. The hydroponic segment is expected to witness a huge growth owing to rapid technological development. On the basis of structure, it is split into outdoor farming and indoor farming. The indoor segment is further classified as shipping containers farming and building-based farming. Speaking about crop type segmentation, it includes, lettuce, leafy vegetables, tomato, herbs, strawberries, and others. Based on application, it is divided into farms and buildings.

View Detailed Report at : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3833740-global-vertical-farming-market-report-2019-history-present-and-future

Geographical Market Segmentation Analysis

Geographically, the global Vertical Farming market is segmented into the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and South America. Apart from this, the report also includes some key countries of the regions. They are Korea, the United States, India, China, Japan, France, UK, Brazil, Germany, Spain, Italy, and others. As per the report, the North America region, in 2018, was valued at $ 960.1 million. So, now it is expected that, in the coming years, this region will dominate the global market and will cover around 45 to 50 percent global market share. The reason behind this can be a growing awareness of nutrition and food securities.

Latest Industry Updates

AeroFarms is using advanced and innovative IoT- Internet of Things solutions to increase the global food supply level. Besides, recently, the company developed an effective indoor farming system that can grow various products with limited resources than traditional methods. It may be noted that AeroFarms has obtained around 390 times greater productivity.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Vertical Farming as well as some small players. At least 10 companies are included:

* AeroFarms

* Gotham Greens

* Bright Farms

* Vertical Harvest

* Home Town Farms

* Infinite Harvest

For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.

The information for each competitor includes:

* Company Profile

* Main Business Information

* SWOT Analysis

* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Vertical Farming market

* Aeroponics

* Hydroponics

* Other

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.

* Farms

* Buildings

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

* North America

* South America

* Asia & Pacific

* Europe

* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

About us:

Wise Guy Reports are a part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.