Qatar Participates in Inauguration Ceremony of President of Botswana

The State of Qatar took part in the inauguration ceremony of HE President of the Republic of Botswana Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi, in the capital Gaborone.

The State of Qatar was represented by HE Qatar's Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya Jabor bin Ali Al Dosari

