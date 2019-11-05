Lipstick 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Increasing consciousness concerning personal grooming and individual appearance among some of the young female consumer group across the globe is anticipated to be a notable driving factor of the lipstick market over the forecast period. Add to this, the improving purchasing power of the women population base owing to a positive shift in gender diversity and rising female workforce is anticipated to boost the demand of lipsticks even further. Rising health-related concerns among consumers and widespread awareness about the benefits of organic cosmetic items is increasing the market demand for natural and organic lip color products.

The presence of high anti-oxidant in organic and natural products aids in repairing the damage of the skin cell. This beneficial characteristic is expected to boost the consumption level of the product in the coming years. The report published on the global lipstick market revealed the growth to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the lipstick market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

In the past few years, lip powder has reportedly gained massive popularity across the globe. The matte finish of the product and its lightweight features make it a standout in the market. Additionally, the presence of vitamin E, coconut oil, and glycerin in the product helps hydrate the skin and increases the market demand. It even stays longer compared to the conventional types of lipstick. The emergence of products like these and others is an indication of the positive growth that the market is taking. Consumers are reportedly being interested in experimenting different colors and texture of lip color. The trend related to color of lipstick varies from region to region and in terms of skin tones. In western regions, the imperfect finish lip color is one of the most popular among the masses. While across the world, there is a growing demand for colors like nude, pink, and peach.

Market Segmentation

The global lipstick market has been segmented in terms of product and end-user.

By product, the market includes sheer, lip stain, shimmer, matte, gloss, and others.

By end-user, the market segments into 20~30, 30~40, 40~50, 10~20, and above 50.

Regional Analysis

The global lipstick market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The European region comprising leading countries like France, Italy, Spain, Germany, the UK, and Poland is one of the biggest markets when it comes to consumption and production of lipstick. Tilting consumer inclination towards organic lip colors owing to growing concerns about using cosmetics with harmful chemical-based contents is driving the market herein. Moreover, the demand for lip colors among the teen consumers is increasing at a rapid pace in order to get a fashionable and trendy look.

Asia Pacific is another key market for lipsticks and is anticipated to remain the same in the forthcoming years. Herein, rapid paced urbanization across the developing nations is fueling the need and demand for personal care products.

