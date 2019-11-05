Global Lithium Niobate Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities 2019

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “2019 Global and Regional Lithium Niobate Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Lithium Niobate is a major compound of oxygen, lithium, and niobium. It is, in scientific terms, called LiNbO3. It comes with single crystals, which are quite crucial for optical modulators, optical waveguides, mobile phones, and piezoelectric sensors. This is a dielectric material that is developed by humans. LiNbO3 is widely used in the telecom sectors. This is a perfect material choice for the surface acoustic wave devices manufacturers. In some cases, this can be used as an ideal substitute for lithium tantalite and LiTaO3.

The increasing growth of the telecom industry across the world has propelled the growth of this market. Some other uses of this compound are nonlinear optics, frequency doubling, optical parametric oscillators, pockets cells, Q-switching devices for lasers, and more. This is an excellent resource for optical waveguide manufacturers. Besides, LiNbO3 is also widely used in the development of optical spatial low-pass filters or also called anti-aliasing filters. Different companies are now extensively investing in R&D activities related to LiNbO3, which, in turn, will propel the growth of the global Lithium Niobate market in the coming years.

As per the new report, in the year 2018, the global market value was around USD 40 billion. But technological advancement related to this has propelled the market to grow at an impressive CAGR. So, the experts have predicted that by the end of 2025, the market value will cross around $ 75 billion. The compound annual growth rate is expected to be about 3 percent during the forecast period, i.e., from 2019 to 2025. The primary reason for the growth is increasing the exploration of LiNbO3 for different purposes.

Global Market Segmentation Analysis

Speaking about the market segmentation of the global Lithium Niobate market, it is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, or end-use and regions. For the type segment, this market report listed some of the primary product types of LiNbO3. These are Cylindrical, and Sheet. The report forecasted that the cylindrical product segment is expected to trigger the growth of the global LiNbO3 market in the following years. For the end-user segment, this market report deals with the status and outlook for primary applications. The end-users segment includes Phase Adjuster, Two Harmonic Generator, Non-volatile Memory, and others. Among them, the expected dominating segment is phase adjuster.

Market Segmentation Based on Geography

Based on geography, the world Lithium Niobate market is segmented into Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, Korea, India, and Japan), North America (Canada, Mexico and the US), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and North Africa), Europe (Italy, Spain, Russia, the UK, Germany, Turkey, Netherland and rest of Europe) and South America (Brazil Peru, Argentina and Columbia). The new LiNbO3 market report informs that in the year, Japan emerged as the leading manufacturers and exporter of LiNbO3, and in the second place, there was Europe. So, now it is expected that the Asia Pacific region will dominate the global market owing to the increasing number of LiNbO3 industries in the region.

Latest Industry News

Recently, Rainbow Photonics launched its new TeraSys- ULTRA, which offers ultimate and effective solutions for THz imaging, real-time, and Spectroscopy. As per the company, it is an easy to use terahertz addressing instrument. It can process the terahertz frequencies in real-time. The product is developed on the basis of the organic crystals, which can access THz frequencies of around 20THz.

