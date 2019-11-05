Global High Density Interconnect Market is Expected to Reach USD 19.8 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global High Density Interconnect Market by Product (4–6 Layers HDI, 8–10 Layers HDI, 10+ Layers HDI), End User (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Others), Application, Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing demand for consumer electronics and wearable devices and an increase in the use of advanced electronics and safety measures in the automotive vertical is propelling the demand for High-Density Interconnect Market. The global high density interconnect market is expected to grow from USD 7.9 Billion in 2017 to USD 19.8 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

High density interconnect (HDI) technology is basically beyond the miniaturization of circuit design. HDI marks a remarkable change in our industry as it breaks the traditional method of doing the same things in the same ways. High density interconnect advances not just accommodates improved size and geometry of component connection, but they have also transformed the electrical properties of the devices prompting less power utilization and better performance. The use of HDI at modern levels involve making changes in materials, imaging, assembly, testing, and design. HDI printed circuit board is one of the quickest developing advances in PCBs enabling better design freedom and flexibility with faster signal transmission as well as enhanced signal quality.

Due to the exclusion of large heat sinks or cooling fans from many HDI devices, there has been a substantial increase in demand for high density interconnect market. Also, it has caused a reduction in Time-To-Market (TTM) ensuring a better profitability potential which is fuelling the growth of the market. But it involves a complex manufacturing process which may hamper the growth of high density interconnect market. However, the growing need for connected devices and the development of 5g technology should drive industry growth in the coming years.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/376016/request-sample

Key players operating in the global high density interconnect market include Unimicron, Compeq Co., TTM Technologies, Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik, Zhen Ding Tech, Ibiden, Meiko Electronics Co., Fujitsu Interconnect Technologies, Tripod Technology Corp, Unitech, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Daeduck Gds Co, Dap Corp., Korea Circuit, Cmk, Ncab Group, Sierra Circuits, Multek, and others. To enhance their market position in the global high density interconnect market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in October 2017, AT&S expanded its technical competence by investing around USD 46.8 Billion to produce high-frequency PCBs for autonomous driving applications at the existing sites in India and Austria.

For instance, in April 2018, TTM Technologies, a US based organisation, acquired Anaren (US), a designer and manufacturer of high-frequency RF and microwave microelectronics, components, and assemblies. This acquisition is expected to improve the company’s RF products designing capability (for aerospace & defense), deepen its customer engagement in aerospace & defense and networking/communications verticals, and complement its focus on high-technology PCB products manufacturing.

For instance, in 2017, AT&S expanded its technical competence with an investment of around USD 46.8 million. The project was planned to produce high-frequency printed circuit boards (PCBs) for autonomous driving applications at the existing sites in India and Austria.



The 10+ Layers HDI segment held the largest market share of 45.60% in 2017

The product segment is classified into 4–6 Layers HDI, 8–10 Layers HDI and 10+ Layers HDI. The 10+ Layers HDI segment has dominated the global high density interconnect market in 2017. The 10+ Layers HDIs is widely used in high-reliability automotive products, high-density mobile devices, and IoT modules. 10+ layers HDI also provides small size, lightweight construction and improved flexibility.

Consumer electronics segment valued around USD 2.88 Billion in 2017

End-user segment is divided into segments such as automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunication, medical and others. The consumer electronics segment has dominated the global high density interconnect market in 2017. Due to miniaturization of size and lower weight, high efficiency and increasing sales, the demand for consumer electronics is high as compared to other segments.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-high-density-interconnect-market-by-product-4-6-376016.html

The wearable devices segment held the largest market share of 28.70% in 2017

The application segment includes automotive electronics, computer and display, communication devices and equipment, Audio/Audiovisual (AV) Devices, connected devices, wearable devices and others. Wearable devices segment has dominated the global high density interconnect market in 2017. HDI exhibits technical properties of extremely high-density routing interconnections and makes the high density of components possible. These characteristics contribute to the high performance and lightweight of HDI boards that make them ideal for powering wearable devices.

Regional Segment Analysis of the High density interconnect Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific region dominated the global high density interconnect market with USD 3.11 Billion in 2017 whereas the North America region held the second dominant position in the market. The Asia-Pacific region is dominating due to the rising use of HDI in consumer electronics, automotive and healthcare verticals in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The expansion of telecommunications networks in China, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and other developing countries in APAC has also led to the growth of the region. North America is a rapidly growing region as it is advanced in terms of development and adoption of innovative technologies in the field of semiconductors. The region has the highest opportunity for revenue generation in the HDI market, particularly from the automotive and consumer electronics industry verticals.

About the report:

The global high density interconnect market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=376016&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com



















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.mrinsights.biz/



Related Reports

Global Low Noise Amplifier Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-low-noise-amplifier-market-by-frequency-6-376018.html



Global Pico Projector Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-pico-projector-market-by-type-embedded-non-embedded-376019.html



Global Printed Electronics Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-printed-electronics-market-by-material-substrates-inks-376020.html



Global Fire Control System Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-fire-control-system-market-by-system-target-376021.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.